C2 announces the city of Melbourne as its Asia Pacific HQ and the first round of speakers for the C2 Melbourne conference

In a world of rapid technological disruption, a typical business conference reads like data on a compact disk. Swipe right to C2: a three-day hyper-sensory, collaborative conference experience that brings leaders together to reset imagination and unleash innovation. Emerging as “the Burning Man of Business”, C2 has officially made Melbourne home to its Asia Pacific Headquarters and its first international C2 flagship event, C2 Melbourne, happening from October 17-19, 2018.

“By engaging disruptors, innovators and executives in a dialogue, C2 propels both the economy and society forward,” said Martin Enault, CEO – Asia Pacific, C2. “From startups to Fortune 500 companies worldwide, we unite game changers from multiple industries who are shaping the business community of the future. With Melbourne being strategically positioned as a conduit between Asia and the rest of the world, having roots here will allow us to harness the power of the region’s next generation to spark important dialogue at the C2 Melbourne event.”

Minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy Philip Dalidakis said that the Victorian Government is proud to partner with C2 to stage the Asia Pacific edition of the event in Melbourne. “Victoria is Australia’s innovation capital so it makes sense to have C2 here, and we look forward to the positive impact the conference will have on our state’s business community.”

C2 Melbourne 2018 brings participants on an intrepid exploration through the topics of Art & Design, Science & Technology, Marketing & Media, Education & Leadership, Social Impact & Environment and Sports & Fans, under the lynchpin of “Transformative Collisions.” Building on the momentum of a highly successful seven-year history in Montreal, Canada, C2 brings the conversation across the equator to meet the economic power and the brain power of the Asia Pacific region. Described as “a business conference unlike any other” by Harvard Business Review, C2 Melbourne 2018 will assemble 2,750 participants in a multi-industry event, compelling leaders to challenge their biases, identify blind spots and build new tools for driving radical change.

Five globally renowned disruptors who will join the C2 Melbourne 2018 lineup:

Silicon Valley icon and Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak revolutionised the computing industry by designing the first personal computer. As the original disrupter of markets, Wozniak challenges C2 participants as to the future of education and leadership.

A fearless “Ironwoman”, Emergent CEO Holly Ransom specialises in disruptive strategy, risk management and public policy outcomes for young people.

Founder and CEO of INK, Lakshmi Pratury is the driving force behind India’s foremost platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and inspiring stories.

Ben Shewry, Head Chef at Attica, and public face of innovative Australian cuisine, applies his passion for creating meaning with the same integrity as he creates food, devising uplifting dishes that aspire to be evocative and thought-provoking.

Nik Karalis, Head of Australia’s largest architectural firm, Woods Bagot, is addressing the major challenges faced by cities and city dwellers globally through a “user-experience” approach to architecture and design.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne Convention Bureau, the organisation responsible for steering the successful bid to bring C2 to Melbourne, said the Bureau’s support of C2 is strengthened by its fundamental commitment to driving innovation and change.

“Melbourne is a city that cultivates and throws its support towards creativity in innovation. This is what enabled us to be so determined in our pursuit of securing this event. As an event grounded in innovation, creativity and collaboration, Melbourne is the ideal city to embrace a progressive approach to conferencing.”

An iconic venue

C2 also announced today that the location for the 2018 event will be the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). In a first for the iconic venue, C2 will transform MCEC, both inside and out, to bring the C2 experience to life. Inside, immersive workshops, deep-dive masterclasses, signature “labs”, artistic performances and specifically curated brain dates will take shape. Outside, a custom-built village will flow out to the Yarra River, providing a networking space for participants to synthesise big ideas, key learnings and actionable takeaways.

“We are committed to working with the Asia-Pacific business community to shine light on their biggest challenges and inspire leaders to use creative thinking in their day-to-day lives,” said Enault.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Victorian State Government to feature C2 Melbourne as an annual event on the Asia Pacific business and innovation calendar. C2 will align closely with state government to drive inbound trade and tourism with the goal of attracting new business opportunities and international investment to the region.“

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren, said that C2 represents a significant opportunity for the region. “C2 Melbourne will attract more visitors and support local jobs every year – cementing our position as the business events capital of Australia.”

“There is no better place for C2 to call home than Victoria. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of our creative and business minds to the world.”

C2 Melbourne will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, October 17-19, 2018.

Passes now on sale www.c2melbourne.com