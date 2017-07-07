Cairns Convention Centre receives Global Innovation Award

Cairns Convention Centre has been awarded the International Association of Convention Centre’s (AIPC) Innovation Award (Delegate’s Choice) for their 20th birthday gift made from recycled steel, salvaged during the Centre’s roof replacement. The gift was designed by local indigenous artist Wayne McGinness of Aboriginal Steel Art and is a manta ray, one of the ‘Great 8’ must see creatures of the Great Barrier Reef. It was given to stakeholders and past clients as a thank you for being a part of the Centre’s 20 successful years of operation.

‘What Do You Do With That Old Roof’ began as a sales and marketing plan with key performance indicators set to measure outcomes. The project generated positive national and international media for the Centre across print, digital and social media platforms and initiated renewed connections between past clients and the sales team. It linked clients back to the Cairns Convention Centre and their place in its history and future.

The Innovation Award reflects AIPC’s mission of “Encouraging and Recognizing Excellence in Convention Centre Management”. It is made for specific projects or initiatives that represent innovation and creative thinking in the development of new, more effective approaches to any aspect of convention centre management, operations or marketing. The Awards took place during the recent AIPC Conference held in Sydney.

Ross Steele, General Manager, Cairns Convention Centre, said, “As one of 17 international finalists from all continents of the world, it was an honour to receive this award. It is a reflection of how the Convention Centre team were able to turn what was a negative – being closed during conference season for a roof replacement, into a positive. It also demonstrates that Cairns and the Convention Centre are at the cutting edge of industry ideas and innovation.”

