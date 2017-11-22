Canberra attracts over 4000 conference delegates this month

Business events dominates Canberra’s event calendar in November and December with close to 4000 delegates coming to the city. Canberra Convention Bureau secured nine conferences which will be held this month, which brings in delegates from around the country and overseas to stay, network and experience the city as a meetings and tourism destination.

“I’m very proud of the hard work of the Bureau team to continue to grow the number of events won for Canberra. Just this month to mid-December, the conferences we’ve secured bring over $8.8million in estimated delegate expenditure to Canberra,” said Canberra Convention Bureau CEO Michael Matthews. “That directly supports our visitor economy and business events community.”

With a strong representation in health and education, the conferences attracted to Canberra continue to showcase the city as the knowledge capital of the nation.

The Sixth International Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control Conference, in mid-November, attracted over 700 delegates. The conference tapped into the wealth of subject matter experts in the city with speakers from the Department of Health and the ANU Medical School.

The Australian Institute of Occupational Hygienists will bring close to another 700 delegates in early December. The five-day program at the National Convention Centre Canberra shares research and provides valuable networking for scientists and engineers who measure and prevent ill health in the workplace.

Stephen Wood, General Manager of the National Convention Centre Canberra believes that the city’s knowledge economy, coupled with access to government and key policy decision making, “positions Canberra as a vital anchor in delivering powerful conference content – a key reason to come to Canberra”.

In the education space, 600 delegates will meet at Hotel Realm for the Australian Association in Research Education Conference to discuss education research from early childhood to higher education. The Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology, in partnership with the Australian National University and the University of Canberra, will bring together 360 academics, policy makers and practitioners in criminology and criminal justice to share recent research.