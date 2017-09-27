Canberra Convention Bureau welcomes Jure Domazet to the Chair

Canberra Convention Bureau is pleased to announce Jure Domazet as the new Interim Chair of the Board. As Managing Director of Doma Group, Jure Domazet brings a depth of experience in the hotel and property sectors. Stephen Wood, General Manager at National Convention Centre Canberra, is currently Treasurer and has been appointed Interim Deputy Chair.

“Canberra Convention Bureau welcomes Jure as Interim Chair. Jure is a dedicated advocate for Canberra and we value his deep understanding of Canberra and his experience working closely with industry stakeholders,” said Michael Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Canberra Convention Bureau.

Jure Domazet worked in commercial finance and law before joining the family company, Doma Group. Under Jure’s leadership, the Group has become one of the largest property companies in Canberra. Doma Group’s recent developments in Canberra include Hotel Realm, Burbury Hotel and Apartments, Little National Hotel and the refurbishment of historic Brassey Hotel. Doma Group hotels continue to enhance the city as a highly desirable conference and business events destination.

“Canberra’s reputation as an exceptional destination for a wide range of group events, conferences and meetings is supported by the Bureau’s alignment with the academic sector and the city’s reputation as a knowledge and innovation hub. The Bureau delivers significant economic returns to our city as well as important social legacies from the events they attract. I welcome the opportunity to advocate for growth in this important sector for Canberra,” said Jure Domazet, Interim Chair of the Canberra Convention Bureau Board.

Former Interim Chair, Malcolm Snow resigned from the board after moving from the National Capital Authority to become Chief Executive Officer at the City Renewal Authority.

