Canberra ranked as the 3rd Best City in the world to visit in 2018

Lonely Planet, the world’s leading travel publisher, today named their hottest destinations in the world to visit in 2018 with Canberra ranking third on the exclusive cities list.

At number three, Canberra has achieved the highest ever listing of any Australian city in this annual global publication.

“This is a significant acknowledgement of the evolution of our city in the past few years, “ ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr MLA said. “Our focus on connecting Canberra internationally, through direct international flights and attempts to attract international business to the Territory, is clearly working and putting our city on the map.”

“Having been the Tourism Minister of the ACT for more than 10 years, I have seen how hard the industry has worked with the Government to continually grow and attract more people to our city. This news is a testament to the industry and I’m confident that the increased exposure of Canberra will further support the growth of our tourism sector.”

ACT Chief Minister Barr said Canberra has much to offer tourists from around the world.

“We have Australia’s best national attractions, world-class food and wine and unprecedented access to some of the best natural settings Australia has to offer,” he said.

“There is a lot to look forward to in 2018 for Canberra – the first stage of the city’s light rail service will begin to take place and we will welcome our second international airline. The Government will also continue to look globally to attract more visitors and businesses to our city.”

Each year a panel of Lonely Planet’s international travel experts contribute to their Best in Travel 2018 guide, compiling a list of the world’s most travel-worthy locations, scoring each destination on topicality, excitement and ‘x-factor’. The company’s Best in Travel 2018 showcases some of the world’s most appealing, interesting and diverse destinations.

Author of the publication’s Canberra chapter, Lonely Planet’s Chris Zeiher says Canberra is the perfect choice for such an accolade.

“Canberra is a bit of a hidden gem that has been hiding in plain sight. Rich with history, culture and entertainment, it offers something for every kind of traveller.

“Recent revitalisation efforts have given Canberra a new lease of life, establishing a truly contemporary and unique sense of style, with boutique precincts emerging throughout the city, bursting with cool bars, cafes and restaurants. With endless family-friendly and adventurous activities, opportunities to connect with nature or indulge in a range of gastronomic delights, along with a smorgasbord of cultural, artistic and sporting events, Canberra should be on everybody’s 2018 travel wish list,” Zeiher said.