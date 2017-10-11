Canberra the ideal location for major Asia-Pacific convention

Direct flights from Singapore and New Zealand are just one reason why Canberra was selected as the first Australian destination for the significant i-CREATE conference in August 2019.

The 13th International Convention on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology (i-CREATE) will bring 500 delegates to Canberra from the Asia and Pacific region.

Delegates will learn from research, development and provision experts in the field of rehabilitative and assistive technologies, which aims to improve the quality of life of the elderly and people living with a disability. Design and engineering students will also have the opportunity to participate in the international Student Innovation Challenge, held as part of the conference each year.

Robyn Chapman, CEO of Assistive Technology Australia is delighted to bring this conference to Australia. “Canberra’s proximity to the Asia Pacific region and the city’s facilities, including the venue at the National Convention Centre, make it an ideal location to host this significant event. Canberra also provides access to the Federal Government for the policy issues we will be raising on the assistive technology agenda.”

With delegates from the Asia-Pacific region, the flights from Singapore make Canberra an easily accessible destination. The conference will be also held in partnership with the New Zealand Federation of Disability Information Centres.

“Securing this convention for Canberra is a real sign that the city is recognised on the international scene as a desirable conference and business events destination,” said Michael Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Canberra Convention Bureau.

The conference organisers are looking forward to inviting Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhom, Kingdom of Thailand, who is the patron of the Coalition on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Asia.

