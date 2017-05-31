Canterbury out in force at CINZ MEETINGS 2017

The South Island’s The South Island’s Canterbury region will be out in force at CINZ MEETINGS 2017, when a record 12 partners join Christchurch and Canterbury Convention Bureau to showcase their latest products and services.

The Christchurch Centre, Vbase, The Commodore Hotel, The George hotel, Novotel Christchurch Airport, Multi-Media Systems, Red Travel, the International Antarctic Centre, Selwyn District Council, Heritage Hanmer Springs, and Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will all be on show.

Anchoring the regional presence, Christchurch Airport’s spacious lounge areas promises to be an attractive friendly space to relax and meet, with coffee and conversation.

CCCB Manager, Caroline Blanchfield says many other Christchurch and Canterbury operators will be flying the flag at MEETINGS 2017, exhibiting as independents or on national stands.

As New Zealand’s newest city and with so much going on, we will have a lot to share at MEETINGS.

“Christchurch’s new city centre is all about pedestrian-friendly shopping, dining, arts and entertainment. Our famous Garden City charm extends to new green spaces framing the CBD, with the Ōtākaro/Avon River precinct as the city’s centrepiece,” she says.

“With a $40 billion rebuild happening in the city, there is always something new to discover.

Three new hotels will add 600 rooms to Christchurch in the coming year, including the 204-room Crowne Plaza Christchurch, Novotel Christchurch Airport, and Distinction Hotel Christchurch. And stunning designs have been revealed for our new convention centre, now underway in the heart of the city on a prime riverfront site.

In the heart of the CBD on a prime riverfront site, Christchurch’s convention centre will be a world-class boutique facility of major architectural significance for 200 to 2000 delegates, planned for completion in late 2019.

“The new convention centre will be a dream space for international event organisers, designed with a distinctive South Island flavour.

“This will be a landmark facility of outstanding architectural significance. Its central riverside location, cultural and heritage references, and flexible layout all make it attractive to event organisers and delegates,” she says.

The Christchurch Centre is designed to be flexible and responsive to a wide range of event requirements for up to 2000 delegates. The unique divisible auditorium for 1400 will allow two major events to run simultaneously, with plenty of break-out space in 1600 sqm of meeting rooms, and a large 3600 sqm space for exhibitions. A premium banqueting area will feature five-star service, and food and beverage selections from the world-renowned local produce of the South Island.

Our new waterfront promenade, the Terraces, winds its way along the river through the central city, and a swathe of new office, retail and hospitality precincts line the compact CBD, with highlights including the heritage neo-Gothic Arts Centre restoration, and The Piano – Centre for Music. Major banks and many government departments have all moved back into the city centre bringing thousands of their staff to smart new offices. International retail giants are coming into Christchurch too, creating sophisticated shopping along the Cashel Mall pedestrian area, with plenty of excellent laneway dining and cafes. This year and next will see completion of more new retail, office, health and hotel and apartment complexes, bringing a real buzz to the central city.

“Our regional offerings, right on the city’s doorstep, go from strength to strength with wildlife, wine and food, relaxation and adrenalin and stunning scenery all part of the diverse mix.”

