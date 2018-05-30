Celebrating 30 years of Starlight at the Five Chefs Dinner

In a night that made a lasting impact on the 600 guests in attendance, the Starlight Five Chefs Dinner, proudly sponsored and hosted by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), raised vital funds to support the Starlight Children’s Foundation (Starlight).

The event, held on Thursday 24 May, raised over $500,0000 to support Starlight’s in-hospital programs at the Royal Children’s and Monash Children’s Hospitals.

The evening featured a five-course degustation designed by leading Victorian chefs including: Alla Wolf-Tasker AM (Lake House Daylesford), Anthony Lui (Flower Drum), Guy Grossi (Grossi Restaurants and proud Starlight ambassador), Benjamin Cooper (Chin Chin) and Lauren Eldridge (Stokehouse).

Guests were greeted with a delicious range of canapes showcasing the talents of MCEC’s Executive Chef, Peter Haycroft and his team of chefs, who said the evening is always a special event to host.

“This is the seventh year we’ve been involved in the Starlight Five Chefs Dinner and it’s always an incredibly moving event for all involved. It’s a privilege to be able to support Starlight’s programs in Victoria, and knowing that every meal we serve contributes towards putting another smile on a sick kids face,” Mr Haycroft said.

“The dinner not only allows us to work with some of the country’s leading culinary minds, but to deliver an exceptional menu for a very special cause”

The evening also celebrated 30 years of Starlight, bringing fun, joy and laughter to sick kids and their families.

Starlight CEO, Louise Baxter said that the organisation relies solely on community support to deliver its hospital programs and the iconic Starlight Five Chefs Dinners plays a significant role.

“Starlight Five Chefs Dinners are unique because almost everything on the night is generously donated; the venue, Chefs’ time and expertise, food, wine, entertainment, and auction items,” Mrs Baxter said.

“This enables us to ensure that more of every dollar raised on the night goes directly to Starlight programs and giving the joy of childhood to seriously ill children and their families at a time they need it most.

“Last night’s dinner was a great commemoration of how many sick kids lives we’ve impacted and will continue to support.”