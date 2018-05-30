Christchurch Convention Centre name unveiled at MEETINGS 2018

Te Pae has been selected as the official name for the Christchurch Convention Centre opening in 2020.

Unveiling the name at CINZ MEETINGS 2018 in Auckland today, Ōtākaro Limited Strategy and Property Opportunities General Manager, Keith Beal said Te Pae (pronounced te pie) references a gathering place.

“The name is a unique yet simple way for domestic and international visitors to identify this premium, purpose-built convention and exhibition venue.”

“We have worked with local cultural advisers, Matapopore on a name that reflects not only what this facility is, but also what makes it different from any other.”

“The exterior design of Te Pae has been derived from the Ngāi Tahu creation story of the Southern Alps in New Zealand’s South Island. The 429,000 individual panels that make up the façade will resemble the colours and curves of Canterbury’s iconic braided rivers that flow down from the mountains.”

These features have been carried through to the branding to reinforce the importance of the surrounding area to the quality of visitor experience.

In a globally competitive sector a range of factors will set Te Pae apart when it opens in 2020.

“As a central city landmark supported by great hospitality or manaakitanga, Te Pae will be enjoyable and memorable. Accommodation, shops, bars, restaurants and parks are all a few steps away and drive less than two hours in any direction from Christchurch and you will find a scenic part of the South Island,” says Mr Beal.

“Prior to 2011, Christchurch was New Zealand’s business events capital, hosting 24 per cent of all conferences on a per-delegate-day basis. We are seeing that demand returning with international organisers telling us they are excited by an attractive, safe, compact city and the opportunity to experience New Zealand’s bucket list destinations.”

Several prestigious events have been confirmed for 2021, including the five-day Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists (FAOBMB) conference, the first time New Zealand has hosted this triennial event for 900 leading biochemists. The same year the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) International Biology Symposium will bring 350 of the world’s top Antarctic scientists to Christchurch.

Te Pae will be capable of hosting up to 2000 delegates for a variety of national and international events. It will include a 1400-delegate auditorium, a 200-booth exhibition hall, banquet hall and 24 meeting rooms overlooking the picturesque Victoria Square and Ōtākaro/Avon River.