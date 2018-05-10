ChristchurchNZ appoints new GM of Destination and Attraction

The city’s promotion and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ has appointed its new General Manager of Destination and Attraction.

Loren Heaphy, who is currently the Special Projects Event Development Manager for Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development, has an extensive background in both destination management and major events. She will start the role in June.

She has held previous roles as General Manager Tourism and Events with Ngati Whatua Orakei, International Marketing and Recruitment Manager for Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and International Marketing Manager for Nelson Tasman Tourism.

ChristchurchNZ Chief Executive Joanna Norris is delighted with the appointment.

“Loren has a proven track record at managing destination outcomes and is keen to bring this knowledge and experience to Christchurch. She is a recipient of numerous awards including Westpac New Zealand Millennial Women of Influence Award for work in social media and is a recipient of the SingularityU NZ Digital Fellowship.”

Loren is excited about returning to Christchurch, having studied International Relations and Communications and Media at the University of Canterbury.

“There is so much happening in Christchurch that makes it an exciting place to visit and live. The important thing is to make sure that everyone – from residents to other New Zealanders to people living overseas – realise this too.”

Joanna said an extensive internal and external search had been undertaken to recruit to the new senior leadership team for ChristchurchNZ.

“There was a fantastic response to our executive search, with interest from all over the country, internationally and internally. We are lucky to have had a focused, caring and committed leadership group to steer ChristchurchNZ so ably since the merger and these appointments mean we will continue to have a passionate leadership team moving forward.”

Other appointments to ChristchurchNZ’s new leadership team include Boyd Warren, as Revenue and Commercial Partnerships Manager; Loren Heaphy as General Manager of Destination and Attraction; Robyn Andrews, as General Manager of Corporate Services; Richard Sandford as General Manager of Innovation and Business Growth; and Anna Elphick, as General Manager of Strategy, Policy and Insights.

ChristchurchNZ was established in July last year by the merger of Canterbury Development Corporation, Christchurch & Canterbury Tourism, International Education, the Convention Bureau and the Christchurch City Council’s Major Events Team.