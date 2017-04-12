cievents first to market with Live Chat service

In a market leading move, cievents has introduced Live Chat to their conference registration service, a new effective way to talk to customers which aims to increase real-time integration with delegates and attendees and provide optimum convenience for an overall competitive edge.

The technology, which already features on some of its client’s registration sites, adds yet another level of interaction and personalisation to the cievents service. While Live Chat has almost become an expectation for larger businesses such as airlines and telecommunications, this is the first time the service has been made available for cievents event websites and registration.

Manned by trained staff during business hours, Live Chat offers support for delegates and organisers, answering questions and providing solutions in real time, such as flight and accommodation advice, dress code enquiries or general assistance with the booking process. By providing quick and easy access to information, Live Chat will assist in the completion of bookings and will reduce the need to leave the page in search of assistance.

Fiona Batten, General Manager, cievents said that customer service has become essential for businesses, especially when catering for the current generation, where the expectation for instant solutions is prevalent. cievents’ Live Chat aims to provide not just a service but an experience, transforming the overall online journey for delegates.

“In a world where technology and data rules, the expectation for instant gratification is at an all-time high, making easy dialogue between businesses and their communities crucial to the long-term success of any customer facing business. Customers expect a range of communication channels that suit their needs, and email and phone are no longer enough to guarantee satisfaction for all demographics.

“By adding Live Chat to our registration process, the days of disconnected delegates in the events industry are gone, instant personal responses aim to improve their journey and allow them to complete registration seamlessly” said Ms. Batten.

In addition to improving the customer journey, Live Chat offers branding opportunities with flexible customisation through various themes and a variety of text and languages that can be chosen from.

cievents is a global strategic event management agency which offers a complete, creative led solution for the corporate market. Formed in 2000, following the merge of three different events companies, cievents has gone from strength to strength and now operates in seven countries with 200 people working across the brand.