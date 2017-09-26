cievents strategic expansion into Asia

Consultancy group Deloitte has identified that more than 60 per cent of the world’s population will call Asia home by 2030s, creating greater further growth opportunities.

cievents announced today that they have bolstered their leadership team to support their strategic decision to grow the Asian market.

Carly Lewis stepped into the role of Director of Sales, responsible for developing long-term relationships with customers and overseeing sales internationally. Ms Lewis’ global career began in New York, and has since worked or travelled in more than 30 countries, ensuring a solid understanding of the needs of clients from around the world.

Livia Carrier was appointed as General Manager of Hong Kong. Ms Carrier has over 15 years’ event management experience and has worked with many of cievents flagship clients during her seven-year tenure with cievents.

“The Asian market represents a huge growth area for us. As demand for our services in the area grew, we identified this as a key opportunity to offer Senior Leadership support, providing clients in the region with our best practice, world class event management”, said Natalie Simmons, Global General Manager, cievents.

Demand for events services within Asia continues to rise with the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux reporting that 30% of international business events delegates are from Asia. As the region continues to develop and gain global influence, cievents are ensuring they are well positioned to capitalise on the area’s growth opportunities and can continue to develop a strong position in the Asian events arena.

“cievents global presence continues to thrive under the guidance and experience of our Business Leaders. We are committed to growing a culture of innovation and success, and we are fortunate to have international experience within our team,” said Simmons.

