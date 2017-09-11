CINZ and Tourism New Zealand continue collaborative approach to grow business events

The marketing of New Zealand as an international business events destination continues to be enhanced by an ongoing agreement between Tourism New Zealand and Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ).

The two companies have re-signed for a fifth year a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that confirms cooperative activity in the promotion of international business events to New Zealand. This most recent commitment will build on the momentum of previous years encouraging visitation to New Zealand from the lucrative business events sector.

Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive Stephen England-Hall says the organisation will continue to support CINZ’s Australian trade events to enable greater reach and effectiveness. Tourism New Zealand will continue to drive global marketing campaign activity in support of the sector, and operate the Conference Assistance Programme as the key tool in securing large scale international conferences.

“Tourism New Zealand and CINZ have a longstanding relationship. With the increased focus on international business events as a factor in this country’s economic growth the MOU ensures full collaboration on the most meaningful opportunities. And the results are strong with International Visitor Survey figures detailing that Conference and Convention arrivals were up 11% (70,688) for the year end June 2017. Additionally, New Zealand rose four places in the most recent International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) data to 12th spot in Asia Pacific and 47th spot in the world. Clearly our focused approach to partnering works.”

Chief Executive of CINZ Sue Sullivan says the coordination across the sector delivers significant benefit for the New Zealand industry and the economy as a whole.

“CINZ’s programme of work continues to be enhanced by the MOU. We work in partnership in the Australian market place, leveraging the relationships to maximise the opportunities for New Zealand and our members. We continue to use the 100% Pure New Zealand message in all marketing activities as the overarching destination message. We will continue to work to develop the annual trade show MEETINGS with a real focus on the buyers beyond Australia”.

“As with all things, much greater success can be achieved when we work together to maximise the strengths of each organisation. It is imperative that the industry is seen by the market as a collective, working hand in hand.”

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...