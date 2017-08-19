CINZ Conference 2017 focuses on the future

International conference trends are top of the agenda at the Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) annual conference in Dunedin this October.

The 41st CINZ annual conference from 24 to 26 October is themed Ahead of the Curve, and focuses on the future with an insight into new generation technologies, smart thinking and leading-edge practice.

Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says CINZ has assembled an impressive line-up of 12 international and local experts on the subject, including Deborah Sexton, President and CEO of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), brought here by Tourism New Zealand with the support of Air New Zealand.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive, Stephen England-Hall says Deborah Sexton’s keynote address focuses on the Future of Meetings and Events.

“Deborah has much to share from a global perspective. Under her leadership, the PCMA membership is at an all-time high, and the PCMA annual meeting has broken attendance records for the last five consecutive years,” he says.

Top incentive specialist, Fiona Batten, manager of Ci Events Australia is giving a special presentation on Insights, Trends and Beyond at the CINZ Conference 2017. She will be sharing with CINZ members the inside story on what Australian incentive companies need from New Zealand.

Dunedin-based Ian Taylor is another keynote presenter who is not to be missed. As the founder of New Zealand-pioneer technology company Animation Research Ltd (ARL), his team covers sports events all over the world. Ian was inducted into the New Zealand Hi-Tech Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2010, he was named North & South magazine’s New Zealander of the Year, and in 2013, Outstanding Maori Business Leader of the Year. He is also a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In keeping with the conference theme, CINZ is mixing up different presentation styles to match different ways of learning in 2017. Traditional plenary sessions will share the programme with shortened workshops, TED-style talks, and panel sessions.

Register online at the CINZ website for the CINZ Conference and AGM 2017.

