CINZ Conference speakers to share global view

Global strategist Holly Ransom will be joining a panel of top speakers at the 41st CINZ annual conference in Dunedin from 24 to 26 October.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the young Australian leader will be sharing her insights into motivating millennials. Her visit is sponsored by Celebrity Speakers and Air New Zealand.

“At this year’s conference we are taking a world view on the business events sector. Holly Ransom and our other keynote speakers will be helping us look at the future from every angle,” she says.

Holly Ransom is the CEO of Emergent, a company specialising in the development of high performing intergenerational workforces, leadership and social outcomes. In 2012, at just 22, she was the youngest person to be named in Australia’s 100 Most Influential Women, became the world’s youngest-ever Rotary President, and chaired the international G20 Youth Summit in 2014. Last year Holly was appointed to Co-Chair of the United Nations Global Coalition of Young Women Entrepreneurs.

She joins Deborah Sexton, CEO and President of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) from Chicago, who will be focusing her presentation on international trends.

Workshops on both days of the conference will cover a broad range of topics, including vital social media skills with Vicki Allpress-Hill, an engaging take on Presentology with John Quinn from AudienceAlive, and expert advice on remuneration and rewards from Una Diver, a partner in EY’s People Advisory Service practice who leads EY’s Reward service line.

Register online at the CINZ website for the CINZ Conference and AGM 2017.

