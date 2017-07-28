CINZ launches ground breaking digital planning tool

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) has launched a ground-breaking New Zealand digital planning tool for event organisers. The CINZ team is demonstrating the tool to delegates at the Get Global industry exhibition in Sydney today.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the new resource is a world-first because it is the only tool of its kind that combines venues with accommodation.

“It will look at your destination and venue needs, and then find accommodation to match, plus give you transport options,” she says.

“Our new tool quickly pares down a vast quantity of information to the facilities and capabilities that suit you. Then it produces a report that can be taken straight to the decision-maker, doing the job in minutes rather than having to go through all the individual sources.”

The tool has been designed and developed by New Zealand-based digital tourism marketing specialists ReserveGroup on behalf of CINZ.

“We want this to be used well outside just our CINZ membership, so it becomes the go-to source for all New Zealand’s business event options. We now have PCOs in Australia and New Zealand using it to find details quickly and efficiently. The idea is to grow this resource to be used by all regions and everyone in the event space within New Zealand, providing a comprehensive guide to every region and every venue and activity.”

