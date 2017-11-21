CINZ MEETINGS 2018 launches to Australian conference organisers

Delegates at next week’s Professional Conference Organisers Association (PCOA) Conference and Exhibition will be invited to experience New Zealand for CINZ MEETINGS 2018.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager, Sharon Auld says MEETINGS 2018 officially launches to Australian conference organisers at the 10th PCOA event from 27 to 28 November on the Gold Coast.

MEETINGS has teamed up with key destinations and principal sponsor, Air New Zealand to offer familiarisations to Australian hosted buyers attending the 2018 event in Auckland on 30 and 31 May.

“With nine destinations on offer, these limited entry pre and post event tours take in some of New Zealand’s finest regions, accommodation and experiences,” she says.

The regional familiarisation programmes have been designed to promote New Zealand’s business events industry, to showcase luxury and high-end experiential travel, expand the knowledge of Australian hosted buyers, and foster sustainable relationships.

“MEETINGS is New Zealand’s premier business events tradeshow. This is the opportunity to meet with a huge choice of New Zealand exhibitors under one roof, with the added bonus of exploring the regions.

“We take care of all accommodation, travel and transfers to ensure our buyers can get on with business, and make valuable new connections,” she says.

During the PCOA conference breaks on Monday 27 November, visitors to the 100% Pure New Zealand hub can pedal the CINZ MEETINGS 2018 smoothie bike to blend their own fresh juice, and find out more about next year’s event.