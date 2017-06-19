Club Melbourne continues to drive Victoria’s business events excellence

Victoria’s elite Club Melbourne Ambassador Program celebrated its 12th Anniversary and another year of outstanding contribution to the State on Friday evening, inducting five new Ambassadors and awarding its annual Fellowship.

Since the Program’s inception in 2005, Club Melbourne has secured 125 international conferences that have delivered an economic impact worth more than $700 million, with support and collaboration from the Victorian State Government and the Melbourne Convention Bureau.

The Hon. John Eren MP, Minister for Tourism and Major Events thanked all 121 Club Melbourne Ambassadors for volunteering their time, expertise and resources to secure international conferences for Victoria and driving the visitor economy.

“Club Melbourne has some of our city’s best minds at their disposal, supporting our bids to host world-leading events and keeping our business events list stronger than ever.

“On behalf of all Victorians, I congratulate our wonderful Ambassadors for their ongoing work in making sure Melbourne remains Australia’s premiere international convention and exhibition destination,” Minister Eren said.

The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, was in attendance at the celebration dinner to officially induct the five new Ambassadors into the Program, each regarded as highly influential Melburnians in their respective fields.

The Governor of Victoria also presented the 2017 Club Melbourne Fellowship to Associate Professor Dominique Cadilhac. Associate Professor Cadilhac’s excellence in stroke research at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health secured her the $10,000 Fellowship to support her attendance at international conferences and to enable new, life changing research opportunities.

Now in its second year, the Club Melbourne Fellowship was established to recognise excellence in research, innovation and leadership, and support high-quality Melburnian research projects and the next generation of potential Ambassadors. Associate Professor Cadilhac will also be welcomed into the prestigious Club Melbourne network for a year.

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) Senior Manager of Club Melbourne and Business Development, Katie Tinetti congratulated Associate Professor Cadilhac and the five new Ambassadors, warmly welcoming them into the Program.

“I am delighted to welcome our new Ambassadors and Associate Professor Cadilhac, and am excited by what the future holds as they join our efforts to bring the world to Melbourne.

“Not only are we working with our Ambassadors to attract and host conferences, but we’re also working hard to identify knowledge gaps and create opportunities to share new research, ideas and innovations with Melbourne and the world by establishing new events,” Ms Tinetti said.

“Supporting and sharing new research is the key to maintaining Melbourne’s international reputation, and luckily for us this is an area in which Melburnians thrive,” Ms Tinetti added.

As part of the evening celebrations, guests were treated to an exclusive Q&A with world-renowned primatologist, Dr Jane Goodall and a performance by four time ARIA award winning songstress, Katie Noonan.

Club Melbourne is owned and led by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre with support and collaboration from Melbourne Convention Bureau and the Victorian State Government.

