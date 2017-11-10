Connections and education focal points at re-designed travel show

The 2018 Travel Industry Exhibition has been completely redesigned to deliver the exact type of event the industry wants.

The redesign follows extensive industry research after the 2017 event. The redeveloped show keeps all the very best elements of the trade-only event, and incorporates a host of new features into the program.

David Paterson, Event Director with Exhibitions and Trade Fairs (ETF), the event’s organisers, said, “The event will target the mobile travel agent, MICE [meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions] and luxury sectors, which have each shown strong, recent growth.

“There is a clear desire from both exhibitors and buyers for an event that delivers senior-level content, addresses the key challenges that attendees face daily, and offers practical takeaways for attendees to implement into their businesses. Attendees can look forward to engaging with the highest quality suppliers from around the world, including the newest destinations, accommodation providers, airlines and operators. They will also have the chance to gather invaluable market insights from leading speakers.”

Mr Paterson said, “This show is all about education and developing connections. Those two points were quite clear in what the industry wanted from this event.

“To that end, exhibitors will be qualified for the first time to ensure the highest-calibre connections throughout. We will also focus on a VIP buyer program, with more than 400 VIP buyers personally identified and invited to complement the general trade also at the event.

“Networking functions are a fantastic tool for strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones. The 2018 Travel Show will therefore have two networking functions: from 6-8pm on day one, followed by a farewell cocktail from 6-7pm on day two. We encourage all attendees to engage over a glass and develop the connections that can transform their businesses.”

Exhibitors will be allocated personalised suites of equal size, with new, uniformed spaces, rather than shell scheme stands. “This really does ensure product and service comes first and is a stress-free exhibiting option for our suppliers. Stands will also be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Another exciting change is the location: with the event moving to the world-famous, centrally based Dockside in Sydney’s Darling Harbour. A new date of 21-22 August will complement the existing industry calendar, with opening hours pushed back to 10am-8pm to offer attendees flexibility.”

Mr Paterson said an unrivalled line-up of industry-leading speakers will inform, inspire and share their expertise, while The Experience Hub will offers exhibitors the chance to showcase their destinations, products and services.

“Whether it’s live cooking demonstrations, historical teachings, musical representation or using virtual reality, exhibitors can really be creative to transport buyers for a memorable experience.”

The redeveloped 2018 Travel Industry Exhibition will be held from 21-22 August, at Darling Harbour, Sydney. For more information.