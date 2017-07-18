Conventions to deliver $70 million boost to Brisbane

Brisbane’s economy will receive an estimated $70 million injection over the coming years through significant conferences and business events secured through the work of the city’s dedicated convention bureau.

The Brisbane Convention Bureau, which sits within the city’s economic development board Brisbane Marketing, partnered with venues, institutions, industry and government to attract 61 national and international conferences in the 2016/17 financial year.

Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said conventions and business events were an important driver of Brisbane’s prosperity.

“The business events sector plays a critical role in Brisbane’s economy. Hosting conferences allows us to showcase our new world city expertise and can cultivate future knowledge exchange, partnerships and investment,” Cr Quirk said.

“The conferences won in the financial year are expected to attract almost 32,000 delegates who will spend more than 118,980 days in Brisbane, supporting our city’s venues, hotels, restaurants, retailers and service providers to the tune of $70 million in economic impact.”

Conferences secured for the city include Horticulture Connections 2018, SIGGRAPH Asia 2019, the World Mining Congress 2021, and the World Down Syndrome Congress 2022. Incentive events include Herbalife’s 2017 Future President’s Team Retreat and Tourism Australia’s international showcase Dreamtime 2017.

Brisbane Convention Bureau Acting General Manager Juliet Alabaster said the bureau worked to secure an additional $13 million worth of conferences and business events compared to the previous financial year.

“This success is testament to the bureau’s engagement with local institutions, industry, venues, hotels and service providers to ensure conference organisers and delegates access local expertise and experience the best of our new world city,” Ms Alabaster said.

“Brisbane’s reputation for leading medical research and talent continues to draw conferences to the city. Events are also strongly represented across the creative industries, professional services and education, while our profile as an incentive destination is growing.”

Conventions held in Brisbane during the financial year included the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2016, the 2016 Congress of the International Association for Film and Television Schools, the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 2016, and the Museums Galleries Australia National Conference 2017.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...