Cvent partnership produces Event Management Technology for Dummies eBook

Event tech company Cvent has announced the publication of Event Management Technology For Dummies. The guide, produced in partnership with the For Dummies® brand, outlines how organisations can successfully plan and run great events using event management technology.

“Event management technology gives event professionals and marketers the tools they need to plan, execute, and report on their events, and it’s a gamechanger because it empowers organisations to maximise the impact of their event programs, ” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Cvent.

“Even though the use of event management technology is growing rapidly around the world, many organisations still rely on manual processes to market and run their events.

“We developed a clear and concise guide on how to successfully manage events of all sizes by leveraging technology at every stage of the event lifecycle. We expect that this guide will become a valuable resource that organisations can reference to deliver bigger, better, and more profitable events.”

“As the world’s leading reference brand, we always strive to help customers solve problems and get up to speed on topics that may seem difficult or intimidating; help them turn ‘I can’t’ into ‘I can,’” said Michael Friedberg, Senior Marketing Manager, Wiley.

“Offering Special Editions like Event Management Technology For Dummies from Cvent, gives us the opportunity to bring new in-demand topics to our audience and further empower our customers to reach their goals.”

In conjunction with the release of Event Management Technology For Dummies, Cvent also is offering an educational webinar series that will dive more deeply into the key topics covered in the book. The series covers key topics such as creating a comprehensive events strategy, streamlining event planning processes, driving attendance, engaging attendees, and proving an event’s return on investment.

The Event Management Technology for Dummies eBook can be downloaded from Cvent’s website.

Share this: Tweet







