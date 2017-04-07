Cvent unveils 2017 list of Top 50 meeting hotels in APAC region

Leading cloud-based enterprise event management company Cvent, Inc has announced its annual list of the top 50 meeting hotels in Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The list was compiled by analysing meeting and event booking activity through its Cvent Supplier Network featuring more than 245,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues.

Taking this year’s top spot is the Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Top 10 APAC Hotel Properties:

Marina Bay Sands Singapore Grand Hyatt Singapore Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney Hilton Singapore Conrad Centennial Singapore Fairmont Singapore Hilton Sydney InterContinental Sydney Pan Pacific Singapore InterContinental Singapore

A breakdown of the APAC list highlights reveal 7 out of the top 10 meeting hotels are from Singapore with the rest from Sydney, Australia. Hilton, Hyatt and Intercontinental (in that order) are the top 3 hotel chains with the most properties in the top 50.

“Hotels have become increasingly focused on developing more meeting and event business, and as such, have become more sophisticated in competing for the most lucrative opportunities for their respective venues,” said Kevin Fliess, Vice President of marketing for Cvent’s Hospitality Cloud. “Hotels continue to advance and expand their group marketing efforts and are increasingly embracing a data-driven approach to more effectively pursue the optimal meetings and events for their venue. This coupled with another year of notable investment in renovation and other upgrades have led to shifts in the rankings as competition remains fierce even in a robust market.”

In addition to the APAC top 50 list, Cvent has also announced the top 100 meeting hotels in the US and the top 50 hotels in EMEA.

The Cvent Supplier Network is one the world’s largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. The properties in the 2017 list are ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area (MMA) market share, conversion rate, and the hotel’s unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in the APAC region.

Cvent sourced more than $11 billion in meetings and events through its marketplace in 2016. The Cvent Supplier Network contains listings of hotels and other venues in more than 175 countries that can be searched and filtered based on approximately 200 meetings and events attributes. The Network is part of the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, which provides hotels, CVBs and other event venue owners, solutions to effectively generate qualified demand for meetings and events, manage that demand more efficiently, and measure group business performance.