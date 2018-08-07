Dann Event Hire wins 2018 VIC Telstra Business Award

Melbourne event hire company Dann Event Hire has won the Medium & Making Waves Award at the Telstra Victorian Business Awards.

Established 14 years ago by husband and wife Nick Gulino and Francesca Pavone, Dann Event Hire’s essence is creative, collaborative design. As a forward-thinking event hire company, they specialise in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge furniture, contemporary furnishings, feature lighting, hospitality equipment and marquee structures.

After almost a decade of designing and manufacturing on-trend furniture for events big and small, Dann Event Hire became inundated with requests from customers who wanted to buy the furniture and decorative items for their own homes rather than hire it for a party or an event. To address this, the duo created a retail arm, Space to Create.

Testament to their business success, Dann Event Hire was involved in 3,788 events in 2017 and expects to top over 4,000 events in 2018.

The Telstra Business Awards are an exclusive platform to help businesses to thrive by providing recognition, expert advice and benchmarking and by opening doors to an exclusive network of businesses and opportunities.

They recognise the best in business across four categories: Emerging and Energised, Small and Succeeding, Medium and Making Waves, and Social Change Maker.

Telstra Business Awards Ambassador, Vicki Brady, said the winners of the 2018 Telstra Victorian Business Awards demonstrate excellence across six key judging criteria, underpinned by a commitment to innovation and technology.

“The winners of the 2018 Telstra Victorian Business Awards are shining examples of businesses doing great things in new and effective ways for their customers.

“They are genuine innovators, always on the lookout for ways to leverage technology to connect with customers, unlock new markets and take their business to the next level,” she said.

