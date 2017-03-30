Darwin Convention Centre wins at NT MEA Awards

The Darwin Convention Centre was awarded winner of the Meeting Venue – 500 delegates or more category at the Northern Territory 2016 Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards, held in Darwin last night. Darwin Convention Centre Event Coordinator, Madeliene Van Eerden, was also awarded the MEA/Ungerboeck Young Professional Scholarship Award for the Northern Territory.

The MEA Industry Awards recognise excellence and best business practice in the Meetings & Events Industry. Finalists were assessed across a range of business criteria and the year in review, including their impact on the meetings and events industry as a whole.

Janet Hamilton, General Manager, said “Our passion is always to showcase the Darwin Convention Centre as a modern, world-class venue with outstanding dining experiences and exceptional service. Winning the award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.”

Beyond driving the business events industry, the Darwin Convention Centre is also a catalyst for innovation and economic growth in Australia’s Northern Territory. The Centre draws thought leaders, industry captains, scientists and academics from all over the world to come and exchange ideas in Australia’s strategically located northern most capital city.

The Darwin Convention Centre is now a finalist for the National 2016 Meetings & Events Australia Industry Awards being held in Sydney in May 2017.

Winning the MEA/Ungerboeck Young Professional Scholarship, Madeliene Van Eerden is now part of an elite alumni of event professionals. The scholarship will see Madeliene travel to Sydney to attend the 2017 MEA National Conference at the new ICC Sydney and meet with industry experts.

Van Eerden said “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and meet with other event people from around Australia. I am excited to be inspired, learn about new innovations and bring new ideas back to the Territory.”

“We are elated that Madeliene has been selected for the scholarship – she is a shining example of the professional and talented team we have working at the Centre” Hamilton continued.

Meeting & Events Australia is a national, independent not for profit organisation dedicated to servicing the needs of the meetings & events industry and promoting professionalism and excellence in all aspects of meetings and event management. It also promotes the value and effectiveness of meetings and events as an important high-yield sector of business travel and tourism.