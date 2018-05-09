Darwin Convention Centre wins gold at national MEA Awards

The Darwin Convention Centre was awarded winner of the Meeting Venue – 500 delegates or more category at the 2017 National Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards.

The Meeting Venue – 500 delegates or more category was judged across a range of business criteria and the year in review, including their impact on the meetings and events industry as a whole. The judging panel comprises a cross section of industry experts, selected for their knowledge and experience. The national winner is determined by the final highest score in that category.

The Darwin Convention Centre competed with other convention centres around Australia to take out the award, including ICC Sydney, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Adelaide Convention Centre and Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Janet Hamilton, Darwin Convention Centre General Manager said “Our passion is always to showcase the Darwin Convention Centre as a world-class venue with outstanding dining experiences and exceptional service.”

“The team at the Darwin Convention Centre are like a family, we all work very closely together to ensure all our clients have an amazing experience. Everyone at the centre has contributed to winning this award,” she said.

The award was accepted by Darwin Convention Centre Event Planner, Madeliene Van Eerden, who was awarded the 2017 Northern Territory MEA Ungerboeck Young Professional Scholarship.

Meeting & Events Australia is a national, independent not for profit organisation dedicated to servicing the needs of the meetings & events industry and promoting professionalism and excellence in all aspects of meetings and event management. It also promotes the value and effectiveness of meetings and events as an important high-yield sector of business travel and tourism.