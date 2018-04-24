Darwin Convention Centre wins NT Meeting & Events Award

The Darwin Convention Centre was awarded winner of the Meeting Venue – 500 delegates or more category at the Northern Territory 2017 Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards, held in Darwin last night.

The MEA Industry Awards recognise excellence and best business practice in the Meetings & Events Industry. Finalists were assessed across a range of business criteria and the year in review, including their impact on the meetings and events industry as a whole.

Janet Hamilton, Darwin Convention Centre General Manager, said “Our passion is always to showcase the Darwin Convention Centre as a modern, world-class venue with outstanding dining experiences and exceptional service. Winning the award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.”

Beyond driving the business events industry, the Darwin Convention Centre is also a catalyst for innovation and economic growth in Australia’s Northern Territory. The centre draws industry leaders, innovators, scientists and academics from all over the world to come and exchange ideas in Australia’s strategically located northern most capital city.

The Darwin Convention Centre is now a finalist for the National 2017 Meetings & Events Australia Industry Awards being held in Adelaide in May 2018.

Meeting & Events Australia is a national, independent not for profit organisation dedicated to servicing the needs of the meetings & events industry and promoting professionalism and excellence in all aspects of meetings and event management. It also promotes the value and effectiveness of meetings and events as an important high-yield sector of business travel and tourism.