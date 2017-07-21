David Pugh – at the forefront of Brisbane’s culinary reputation – wins Lifetime Achiever Award

David Pugh, Former Queensland Ambassador Chef, leading restaurateur and now Executive Sous Chef at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) has been presented with the Lifetime Achiever Award at the 2017 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence in Brisbane.

With 500 of the State’s top restaurateurs, producers and suppliers looking on, this champion of local produce and master of fine dining received the ultimate acknowledgement for his contribution to the industry.

David whose extraordinary career has taken him from his country of origin New Zealand to London’s famous Connaught Hotel and to Australia where for more than 30 years he has been showcasing the best of Queensland produce.

His flagship restaurant, Restaurant Two was the recipient of multiple chefs’ hats and remained at the top of Brisbane’s fine dining scene for almost two decades.

As Executive Sous Chef in charge of development for the BCEC, David is turning his fine dining expertise to creating menus for the Centre’s dedicated Dietary Kitchen which is revolutionising the overall dining experience for clients and guests of the Centre with specific dietary needs.

As well as his focus on dietaries, David will work with menu development for the Centre’s restaurants and VIP events.

Following this week’s presentation, David said he was honoured to receive the award and cited his eternal belief in fresh seasonal produce as what provides his inspiration and is central to his cooking today. “In Queensland we have access to so much choice, and abundance at our fingertips when it comes to fresh produce. We are blessed to be the food bowl of Australia.”

In congratulating David on his achievement, BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe applauded his passion and uncompromising commitment to quality and the benefits of local produce.

“David is a well-deserved recipient of The Lifetime Achievement Award which recognises individuals for their outstanding achievements and dedication to the industry throughout their careers. He is an outstanding addition to our award-winning team and his breadth of knowledge and scope of experience adds a new dynamic to our Food & Beverage offering.”

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...