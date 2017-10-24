Denzil Rankine headlines at EEAA 2017 conference

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce Denzil Rankine from AMR International as a keynote speaker at the Association’s upcoming annual conference in November.

Mr Rankine is Founder and Executive Chairman of one of the global event industry’s leading strategy consultancy firms, specialising in mergers and acquisitions and helping event organisers with business transformation and improving performance.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said Mr Rankine was internationally recognised as a thought leader in the events industry and looked forward to welcoming him to the EEAA stage next month.

“We are delighted to have Mr Rankine join us for our finale events for 2017. Mr Rankine has a depth of experience, spanning more than 30 years, of advising companies globally on their business strategies,” Ms DiMascio said.

“His areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, and data and digital opportunities.

“His address will provide a natural follow up to Steve Monnington’s presentation at last year’s conference and our recent Global Exchange with Kai Hattendorf, with additional insight into the evolving nature of exhibitions and events globally.

“We welcome Mr Rankine to the EEAA stage and look forward to hearing his expert insights.”

In his address, Mr Rankine will question Is the expo model fit for purpose? He will review the existing models for delivering exhibitions and events and explore what models are gaining traction through the lens of rapidly changing marketplaces and transformation in the sector. Learn more about Denzil Rankine.

The EEAA 2017 Conference is being held on 28-30 November in Melbourne. Registrations are now open. View the Preliminary Program and book your place .

The EEAA 2017 Conference is part of the Association’s three-day finale events in Melbourne, 28-30 November 2017.

Anyone with an interest in the business event industry is encouraged to join the Association for one or more of the following events:

TUESDAY, 28 NOVEMBER 2017

MCEC EXPANSION UPDATE SESSION

Registration: 3.45pm – 4.00pm Event: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Venue: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

EEAA WELCOME RECEPTION

Registration: 6.00pm – 6.30pm Event: 6.30pm – 9.00pm

Venue: Panorama Room, Metropolis Events Southbank, Melbourne

Dress Code: Business

WEDNESDAY, 29 NOVEMBER 2017

MCEC EXPANSION UPDATE SESSION

Registration: 7.00am – 7.15am Event: 7.15am – 8.15am

Venue: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

EEAA 2017 CONFERENCE – DAY 1

Registration: 8.00am – 8.30am Event: 8.30am – 4.30pm

Venue: Meeting Room 219-220, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

EEAA 2017 AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Pre-drinks: 7:00pm – 7:30pm Event: 7:30pm – 12:00am

Venue: Touring Hall, Museum Spaces, Melbourne Museum

Dress Code: Black tie or Business

THURSDAY, 30 NOVEMBER 2017

EEAA 2017 CONFERENCE – DAY 2

Breakfast: 8.30am – 9.30am Registration: 8.30am – 9.30am Event: 9.30am – 3:00pm

Venue: Meeting Room 219-220, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

Event Partners: Major Awards Partner: FABframe; Major Awards AV Partner: Harry the Hirer; Registration Partner: Tradevent Solutions; Venue Partners: Metropolis Events, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Museum Spaces; Supporting Partners: The Monkey’s Cobbler.