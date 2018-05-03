Destination NSW appoints new Business Development Manager for Germany and France

Destination NSW has announced the appointment of Pascal Reiling, as Business Development and Partnership Marketing Manager for Germany and France based in Frankfurt.

Mr Reiling will be responsible for developing and implementing trade marketing and business development plans in both countries, to deliver programs and activities that drive overnight visitation and expenditure to Australia’s number one tourism and events State.

Mr Reiling brings seven years’ experience having held senior marketing roles with Tourism Ireland, the National Tourism Organisation of Serbia and Reunion Island Tourist Board.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Sandra Chipchase said she was delighted to welcome Mr Reiling to the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency.

“Pascal is an ideal fit for this important position and we’re excited to have him on board to help attract more tourists to Sydney and rural and regional NSW,” Ms Chipchase said.

“Pascal will be responsible for creating opportunities for NSW tourism by building on his strong relationships with European industry stakeholders including key travel partners, wholesalers, retailers, airlines, and online agents.”

Mr Reiling said he was thrilled to join the team at Destination NSW.

“Germany is the biggest EU-economy and together with France they are important source markets for international visitors to Australia.

“I am looking forward to driving visitation to NSW and making sure that Sydney and regional NSW are on the map for German and French tourists,” he said.

Reporting to Regional Manager UK/Europe based in London, Mr Reiling will join Destination NSW in the Frankfurt office on 2 May 2018.