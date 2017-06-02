Destination NSW appoints new GM Regional

Destination NSW CEO Sandra Chipchase announced today that Mr Stephen Mahoney will be joining the Destination NSW team as General Manager – Regional.

“Stephen brings extensive travel trade, aviation, tourism marketing, events and communications experience to assist us in the local and international promotion of NSW,” Ms Chipchase said.

“Stephen has an impressive background in destination and brand marketing, sponsorship, tourism and media partnership development and stakeholder engagement programs and has held a number of senior, relevant roles with companies such as Qantas Airways, Japan Airlines and Etihad Airways and worked in senior roles with the Australian Tourist Commission in Australia, Japan and the USA.

“Stephen also worked in leadership positions with Australian Wool Innovation, the Australia Council for the Arts and in developing wine industry programs at Southcorp.

Immediately prior to joining Destination NSW, Stephen was head of Corporate Communications Australia and Asia for Etihad Airways.”

Mr Mahoney said that joining the number one destination marketing and events organisation in Australia plus heading up a new division focussed on delivering innovation and results for regional NSW were the driving factors.

“The reputation of Destination NSW for innovation in destination marketing, its peerless track record of success and joining an exceptional team were what attracted me to the role. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Destination NSW,” he said.

Mr Mahoney will take up his role in the first week of July.

