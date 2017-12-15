Destination NSW joins the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux

The New South Wales Government’s tourism and major events agency has joined Australia’s peak body for the nation’s convention bureaux, the Association of Australian Convention Bureaux announced yesterday.

“We commend Destination NSW for developing the NSW Regional Conferencing Strategy and Action Plan and are pleased to welcome another part of regional Australia to the ranks of AACB,” said Andrew Hiebl, CEO of the AACB.

“Destination NSW has recognised the value that AACB provides as a trusted entity to large and small destinations alike, including market intelligence insights and the opportunity to learn from a broader network of bureaux across the country.”

The AACB represents Australia’s most influential city and regional convention bureaux, advocating on behalf of over 1700 industry operators and stakeholders.

The $6 million NSW Regional Conferencing Strategy & Action Plan was released by the NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall in August 2017 and aims to drive more business events and visitors to rural and regional NSW.

In other AACB news, the association is reporting strong prospects for domestic business events, with members securing 337 domestic business events in 2016/2017, bringing the total to 571 business events to be held in Australia in the next seven years with an estimated delegate spend of $360 million.