Die-hard disrupters join the world’s most innovative business conference

C2 International today announced a second round of dynamic speakers who will join the inaugural Melbourne event this October 17-19. A three-day, action-packed journey into the new world of business, C2 Melbourne matches the walk with the talk. Joining the likes of Steve Wozniak and Holly Ransom, a new breed of internationally renowned disrupters will take the audience beyond their comfort zone to reset imagination and unleash innovation at a business conference like no other.

“These international change-makers will lead bold discussions that move beyond the stage and open up challenging topics for collaboration with participants. Our speakers bring to the table fresh takes on issues challenging businesses today such as blockchain, ethical AI and the commercial power of creativity,” said CEO – Asia Pacific, C2 International, Mr Martin Enault.

Ten new speakers announced today are:

Andy Nulman

Co-Founder and CEO, Play The Future; Former President, Just for Laughs

Irrepressible entrepreneur Andy Nulman has made a career out of creating and leading diverse major media projects, including co-founding the internationally acclaimed comedy festival Just for Laughs. His latest venture, Play The Future, is a hybrid mobile offering that combines the mechanics of a game with the characteristics of a 360-degree mobile advertising platform.

Home base: Montreal

Arwa Mahdawi

Writer, Brand Strategist and CEO, Rent-A-Minority

Arwa Mahdawi uses humour to spark conversations around issues like workplace diversity and discrimination. She conceived Rent-A-Minority to draw attention to the superficiality of what she calls the “diversity industry.”

Home base: New York

Ebbe Altberg

CEO, Linden Lab

As the CEO of Linden Lab, Ebbe Altberg oversees the continued growth of Second Life, the world’s largest user-created virtual world, and the development of Sansar, a brand new social VR platform.

Home base: San Fransisco

Daisuke Sakai & Takashi Kudo

Daisuke Sakai: Co-Founder, teamLab

Takashi Kudo: Director of Communications, teamLab

Daisuke Sakai and Takashi Kudo lead the popular art collective teamLab, which incorporates traditional Japanese art forms, nature and mystical elements into whimsical digital environments that invite the spectator to become part of the work.

Home base: Japan

Anna Gong

CEO, Perx

Anna Gong draws on over 20 years of experience at multinationals and five startups working in the enterprise software space solving mission-critical business problems. In her first 12 months at Perx, the loyalty app doubled the number of registered users from 200,000 to 400,000 and racked up 5 million app impressions.

Location: Singapore

Dr. Jason Fox

Author and Leadership Advisor

Dr. Jason Fox helps leaders build for the future of work by unlocking new opportunities for pioneering thought and action. His clients include Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Home base: Melbourne

Ellen Broad

Independent data consultant

Ellen Broad is fascinated by data and has devoted much of her professional life to exploring the ins and outs of open data, ethics, privacy and AI-related topics. She currently works as an independent consultant and is the author of the newly released Made by Humans: The AI Condition (MUP, 2018).

Home base: Canberra

Alexa Clay

Director, Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA)

As director of RSA in New York, Alexa Clay specialises in building creative networks to address today’s intricate social challenges. She has led research and analysis on social innovation models in the health, energy and finance sectors, and has worked with Fortune 500 companies on sustainability and innovation strategy.

Home base: New York

Kyle J. J. Kemper

Executive Director, Blockchain Association of Canada

As executive director of the non-profit Blockchain Association of Canada (BAC), Kyle J. J. Kemper shows policymakers, governments and heads of industry the potential of this technology. He is also enthusiastic about non-currency applications of blockchain in healthcare, supply chain management, voting, digital ID, certifications, gaming and media.

Home base: Canada

Russel Howcroft

Chief Creative Officer, PwC Australia

As Chief Creative Officer, PwC Australia, Russel is engaged with the firm’s CMO Advisory practice, offering clients expert advice relating to brand strategy effectiveness and the commercial power of creativity.

Home base: Melbourne

These speakers will join five other globally renowned disrupters announced earlier this year:

They are Silicon Valley icon and Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak, who will challenge C2 participants as to the future of education and leadership; Melbourne based Emergent CEO Holly Ransom, who specialises in disruptive strategy, risk management and public policy outcomes for young people; Founder and CEO of INK, Lakshmi Pratury, the driving force behind India’s foremost platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and inspiring stories; Ben Shewry, Head Chef at Attica, and public face of innovative Australian cuisine, who applies his passion for creating meaning with the same integrity as he creates food; and Nik Karalis, Head of Australia’s largest architectural firm, Woods Bagot, who is addressing the major challenges faced by cities and city dwellers globally through a “user-experience” approach to architecture and design.

C2 Melbourne, 17–19 October, is a business conference that breaks the mould, allowing business leaders to reshape the future.

Passes are available

Share this: Tweet







