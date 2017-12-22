Diversified Communications acquires Mumbrella

Diversified Communications Australia announced today the acquisition of Mumbrella, the leading brand in the digital publishing and marketing industry in Australia. The business is aligned with Diversified Communications’ expansion and diversification plans as well as their growing global portfolio of events, digital products and publications.

Launched in 2008 as a marketing and media news platform, the Mumbrella brand has grown to a multi-platform business model that includes content creation, live events and job search services across two continents. Firmly established as a go-to source for marketing and communications professionals, this latest acquisition by Diversified Communications is another step towards reaching the company’s goal to diversify their marketing offerings and expand their customer base.

Diversified Communications’ General Manager, David Longman, says “We are very excited to welcome Mumbrella’s co-founders Martin Lane and Tim Burrowes and the entire Mumbrella family under Diversified Communications’ umbrella and to be a part of Mumbrella’s impressive growth trajectory. We see great opportunities to continue the development of staff and to expand the business. Together we are well positioned to continue to deliver exceptional content and training in the marketing communications space to meet the increasing demand.”

Mumbrella CEO Martin Lane says: “Throughout the competitive sale process, we felt that the team at Diversified was made up of the most impressive and likeable people to do business with. Their deep knowledge of running events, including exhibitions, will help us learn a lot.”

Mumbrella Content Director Tim Burrowes says: “There are many attractions to working with Diversified, including the ability to maintain our editorial independence, and the potential for Mumbrella to become a truly global brand in the years ahead.”

Both parties expect long-term benefits due to this acquisition, but Mr. Longman added that it will be business as usual at Mumbrella regarding maintaining their existing structure, editorial team and its journalistic freedom and integrity.

