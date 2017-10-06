Diversified Communications Australia acquire Luxperience

Diversified Communication Australia has announced the acquisition of Luxperience, Australia’s only event dedicated exclusively to the business of luxury travel.

David Longman, General Manager of Diversified Communications Australia says:

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Luxperience, from its founder Helen Logas. Since its launch in 2012, Luxperience has established itself as a world-class event in the global calendar, best illustrated by the spectacular latest edition which ran just a few weeks ago in Sydney.

Travel is a new vertical for Diversified and one we are tremendously excited to be part of. The tourism industry is an exciting and vibrant one in Australia and is estimated to contribute $47.5 billion to the nation’s economy annually. The luxury end of the travel market in Australia is expected to grow sharply over the next ten years.

As a premium event, Luxperience which features an invitation-only hosted buyer model, an awards program and social networking opportunities, is in a great position to understand and service the needs of this growing community.”

