Doltone House take over management of Sydney’s iconic venue ATP

Leading venue and catering collection, Doltone House have officially launched their newest venue, acquiring the Australian Technology Park in Eveleigh, Sydney. It has been renamed Doltone House Australian Technology Park (ATP).

Paul Signorelli, Executive Chairman of Doltone House said, “It’s an exciting development for the Doltone House Group. We are thrilled by the opportunity to provide our clients the Doltone experience with increased capacity, continuing to offer the uniqueness Doltone House is renowned for.”

Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio has welcomed the news that Doltone House has been appointed by Mirvac to operate the venue at Australian Technology Park.

“This is a unique venue for Sydney, much loved by its clients and the events industry. Doltone House has the experience and pedigree to come into the venue and quickly make it available to the industry again so that more wonderful events can be held in this important precinct for Sydney.” Ms DiMascio said.

Located within minutes of Sydney’s Central Business District, the characteristic venue will be a popular choice for Doltone House clientele, with a prime inner-city location for hosting business events, conferences, exhibitions and social events including weddings. The venue will be Doltone’s largest, with the capacity to seat 2080 guests banquet style in the Exhibition Hall, a further 520 guests in the purpose built Theatre, 440 guests in the Dining Room and a large Atrium space for break out catering.

Doltone House has become a part of Mirvac’s shared vision of the space.

Andrew Butler, Mirvac’s Group Executive of Office MPT, said “We’re delighted to have Doltone House sign on to manage the conference and event spaces at ATP. The agreement will see the Exhibition Hall, Dining Room and Theatre at the Locomotive Workshops continue to be actively used by the public, and available for those looking to hold a variety of business and private events.”

“Mirvac is committed to delivering an activated and engaging public domain and business mix at ATP. The calibre of Doltone House and the diverse range of clients and events they work across will be a great addition to the ATP precinct and the surrounding neighbourhood.”

The Exhibition Hall offers 7050 square metres of versatile floor space with a similar industrial aesthetic to their Jones Bay Wharf venue, but on a much larger scale. Conferencing clients will delight in the venues capacity for hosting 4600 pax delegate’s theatre style. Towering cast-iron columns, arched windows and rustic brickwork offer an impressive canvas for events, which can be draped for smaller purposes.

Adding to the exciting new acquisition, the Theatre offers a professional presentation room with a purpose-built timber stage and tiered seating suitable for 520 audience members. Adjoined to the Theatre is the Dining Room and the Atrium, which offers a seamless experience for multi-purpose events with the facilities for pre or post event dining and breakout catering.

Doltone House Group is in a period of rapid growth, with exciting venue additions across Sydney and upgrades being planned for the entire venue group.

Doltone House venue and catering collection continues to be industry leader for catering and events having been inducted into Meetings & Events Australia’s Hall of Fame, amongst the long list of prestigious accolades attributing to their marked credibility over the years.