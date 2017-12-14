Dreamtime delegates hit their stride in Melbourne

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) in partnership with Business Events Australia welcomed incentive agents from New Zealand to Melbourne and regional Victoria last week as part of Dreamtime 2017, showcasing some of the state’s best assets as a compelling incentives destination.

The 11 New Zealand agents participated in a bespoke two-day itinerary, designed in collaboration with MCB’s partners, resulting in new and innovative experiences for the international guests.

The Melbourne program, which ran from Wednesday 6 December to Thursday 7 December, showcased the juxtaposition of Victoria, taking agents into regional Victoria where they experienced vast landscapes, contrasted with various activities in the heart of bustling Melbourne city.

On the first day agents were transferred directly from Melbourne’s 24-hour international airport to the Mornington Peninsula, renowned as a breezy seaside village combining striking coastal scenery with world-class vineyards and dining.

Following the short drive agents enjoyed lunch at Montalto Vineyard, a local family-owned and run estate set on 30 acres of rolling orchards, hills and olive groves. A three course picnic lunch was served featuring produce grown on the Montalto estate. Following lunch agents took a tour through the Montalto Sculpture Trail, a 30-piece outdoor sculpture gallery.

After lunch agents could choose their own adventure with three tours on offer curated by Localing Private Tours Melbourne, an independent tour company renowned for their personalised experiences.

For those wanting to learn more about the local wine and food scene and enjoy the Mornington Peninsula like a local, agents visited Pt. Leo Estate, Mock Red Hill and Red Hill Brewery where they experienced tastings of some of the best local wines and beers the state has to offer.

The second tour option provided plenty of laughs as agents enjoyed a favourite pass time of Mornington Peninsula locals and entertaining group activity; stand up paddle boarding at Mornington Beach.

Those seeking a more relaxed experience enjoyed the world-renowned Mornington Peninsula Hot Springs, where they enjoyed mineral baths in a coastal oasis.

The next stop was Jackalope, the newest accommodation offering on the Mornington Peninsula set on 28 acres of vineyard. The hotel features 46 luxury rooms, a 30-metre infinity pool overlooking the vines, private event and conference facilitates and immersive wine and culinary experiences. Agents were treated to a welcome dinner in private dining room, Jackyak, as well as a winery tour and tasting. Breakfast took place at the hatted Doot Doot Doot restaurant.

Day two provided more opportunity for food and wine immersion, with lunch at Petit Tracteur, a bistro and bar serving French inspired food at the Ten Minutes by Tractor estate overlooking the green hills of the region.

After lunch agents departed the Mornington Peninsula for Melbourne. The first stop took them to Metropolis Events, the city’s newest function space located on the banks of the Yarra River. Here agents enjoyed a site inspection of the 1000 capacity venue taking in the expansive views of the Melbourne skyline.

The day concluded with a Moroccan themed dinner at pop up space, White Lane – themed by Solution Entertainment and catered by food&desire. The industrial event space in the heart of the central business district provided a blank canvas to transform the space into a Moroccan setting.

Ending the Melbourne experience in luxury, agents were hosted at Crown Metropol for the evening.