Dual accolades for MCEC at Victorian MEA Awards

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) are elated to be dual award winners in the categories of ‘Banqueting and Catering’ and ‘Meeting Venue 500 delegates or more,’ at the 2017 Victorian Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards last night.

MCEC Chief Executive, Peter King said the achievement was testament to MCEC’s customer-centric approach and ongoing commitment to excellence.

“It’s a great honour to receive these two awards, the MEA Awards are the benchmark accolade in the Australian meeting and events field and we are proud to be recognised as leaders in our industry.

“Tonight’s awards are recognition of many years of hard work and dedication across our organisation and it’s terrific to see our teams recognised for their efforts.

“Our focus has been on our customers and ensuring we can continue to deliver, innovate and adapt to meet their current needs while our strong economic results allow us to continue to reinvest in our venue, including our new expansion.

“It’s a really exciting time for our venue – we had a great 2016/2017 and are looking forward to the opening of our expansion in July,” Mr King said.

MCEC is now a finalist for the above categories in the 2017 MEA National Awards, which will be announced at the MEA National Conference in May 2018.