Dual recognition for Novatech at MEA SA Awards

Novatech Creative Event Technology were thrilled to receive recognition twice at the recent Meetings & Events Australia South Australia Awards held at the Adelaide Town Hall. Novatech were awarded the wins in the categories of Audio-Visual Services and Special Event of the Year.

In the Special Event of the Year category, Novatech were recognised for their technical delivery of the inaugural Voices of Christmas event held in the 10 days prior to Christmas in December 2017. Working closely with PPR and Rundle Mall Management Authority, Novatech developed and delivered the complex technical project of bringing over 500 voices together both live and virtually in the Mall. Filming over 30 choirs separately across the state to be ‘joined’ together in a virtual environment took months of planning and creative and technical direction. Novatech’s Leko Novakovic and Sam Wark worked hand in hand with Rundle Mall, PPR, Musical Director Carl Crossin and Artistic Director Andy Packer to hand craft the combination of live and recorded voice.

Along with Music Ambassador Ricki-Lee, an ensemble of 120 live voices sang a variety of Christmas music prior to the event’s climax – the Hallelujah Chorus. This is where the technical complexity invested into the content creation came into its own with over 250 individually recorded voices ‘joining’ in with the live choir and Ricki-Lee via a large 10m LED screen to deliver a stunning and moving Halleujah chorus.

Novatech were also recognised for their commitment to the events industry via the Audio-Visual Services award. Novatech is proudly South Australian and employs close to 50 full time and 40 casual staff at their Underdale HQ. Delivering events around South Australia and the nation, they bring world-class technology, creativity and technical solutions to the event industry from Adelaide.

Leko Novakovic paid tribute to his team and thanked them all for their commitment in delivering outstanding event services to their clients. “We are thrilled and proud to be recognised not only as an audio-visual production business by our peers, but also in recognition of a fantastic event such as the Voices of Christmas” Leko commented.

“We were fortunate to work alongside Rundle Mall Management Authority and PPR who should be congratulated for their vision in bringing back music to the heart of Adelaide for Christmas. Working with talented professionals such as Andy and Carl along with the large team of event professionals in my team, allows magical experiences for the attendees. As our name suggests, we use event technology in creative ways and it’s indeed pleasing to be recognised formally for this achievement”.

Novatech will now compete on the national stage for the national awards which will be delivered during the MEA Conference in May at the Adelaide Convention Centre.