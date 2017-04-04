Dynamic Canberra brings fresh inspiration for PCOs

National professional conference organisers arrive in Canberra today to experience for themselves the cultural and foodie revolution underway in the capital.

Canberra Convention Bureau is hosting the two-day, two-night Canberra experience, which showcases the unique possibilities of the city for business meetings and events.

Canberra Convention Bureau CEO Michael Mathews said “Canberra is a dynamic city with a lot to offer: the nation’s leading museums and galleries, our top ranked universities and access to decision makers. Today that mix is coming together with vibrant food precincts, impressive accommodation and ease of travel. This is a city designed for meeting and collaboration with something new for everyone.”

The 17 professional conference organisers will experience the diversity of Canberra’s offerings. The program opens with dinner at Akiba, Australia’s favourite restaurant. Akiba, with its Asian fusion cuisine, was voted number one in the AFR Top Restaurants People’s Choice Award for 2016. Other dining experiences include dinner at the sophisticated yet relaxed Hotel-Hotel, and a visit to the passionate producers and dogs at Canberra’s Truffle Farm.

Home to the national cultural institutions, Canberra offers unprecedented and unique venues, housed in some of Australia’s most iconic architecture. Participants will tour Old Parliament House, Australian War Memorial, Australian Parliament House and the National Gallery of Australia. Sweeping views of Canberra will be enjoyed with a morning balloon ride over Canberra and a visit to the National Arboretum. Site inspections of some of Canberra’s hotels round out the experience for the interstate visitors.

Familiarisations of Canberra’s offerings like this program share the possibilities of the city with the conference and events sector. Business events inject valuable economic revenue into the Canberra economy. In 2015-16, the Canberra Convention Bureau secured $46.1 million in future confirmed business events.