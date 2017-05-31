Early Bird registration open for 10th Anniversary PCOA Conference and Exhibition

Join us to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Annual PCOA Conference and Exhibition, returning to the Gold Coast, the city where it all started.

The Conference themed ‘MEETING Beyond Tomorrow’ will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre between Sunday 26 – Tuesday 28 November 2017.

Building on the past successful conferences and the growing interest in industry issues relating to event planners, this year’s conference is expected to attract upwards of 400 attendees.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

• Owners/directors of conference and event management companies.

• Conference managers, supervisors and coordinators from independent conference and event management companies.

• In-house corporate conference and event managers, supervisors and coordinators.

• In-house association conference and event managers, supervisors and coordinators.

• In-house government conference and event managers,supervisors and coordinators.

• Conference and event management educators and students.

The program, with two strong sub-themes of Innovation and Engagement, will include a variety of expert speakers, covering topics ranging from the latest technology and what impact it has on conferences to new ways to engage and influence audiences,

both digitally and onsite. There will be practical and personal development sessions for every level of event professional and

networking opportunities for all PCOs, industry members and in-house event managers to connect with each other.

Register early for great savings on your registration fee.

