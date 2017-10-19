EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence entries undergo rigorous evaluation

Entries for the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) 2017 Awards for Excellence will need to withstand rigorous evaluation by a global panel of industry leaders to take out top honours in November.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, was pleased to announce that judging had commenced on the 2017 awards. She welcomed the judging panel of 39 international and national judges – three per category – led by industry great, John Trevillian, returning as Chair of Judges for his third year.

“The 2017 Awards will be judged by some of the most distinguished people in our industry – both locally and globally. We are honoured that they can be part of our prestigious awards program and look forward to the expertise they will bring to the judging of this year’s awards,” Ms DiMascio said.

“We are also pleased to welcome more international judges to the panel this year, including judges from the UK, Europe and Hong Kong. Their contribution to the judging process will be invaluable and ensure a high standard against which our submissions are evaluated.

“This is also a great opportunity for our local achievers to be showcased to a global audience of industry leaders and an important part of the Association’s ongoing strategy to grow the international profile of the Australasian business event industry.

“Our region is delivering great results across all part of the industry and this deserve to be seen by our global peers. I am pleased to provide the opportunity for our talent to be showcased through this awards process.”

The EEAA has introduced new award categories this year and has taken the entire process online for the first time.

“In our 25th year, we are pleased to show we are growing and evolving with our Members and our industry,” Ms DiMascio said.

Judging will continue for the next two weeks and the list of finalists will be announced in the first week of November.

The EEAA Awards for Excellence are a highlight of the business event industry calendar. Each year, they shine a light on the achievements of EEAA members and honour the existing and future leaders of our industry – the shows, venues, suppliers, teams and individuals that have excelled in their field and are beacons of innovation, passion, leadership and commitment.

The EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner will be held at the Touring Hall, Melbourne Museum on Wednesday, 29 November 2017. Registrations will open this week – click here for more details.

The EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner is part of the Association’s three-day finale events in Melbourne, 28-30 November. Anyone with an interest in the business event industry is encouraged to join the Association for one or more of the following events:

TUESDAY, 28 NOVEMBER 2017

EEAA WELCOME RECEPTION

Registration: 6.00pm – 6.30pm Event: 6.30pm – 9.00pm

Venue: Panorama Room, Metropolis Events – 3 Southgate Ave, Southbank, Melbourne

Dress Code: Business

WEDNESDAY, 29 NOVEMBER 2017

EEAA 2017 CONFERENCE – DAY 1

Registration: 8.00am – 8.30am Event: 8.30am – 4.00pm

Venue: Meeting Room 219-220, Convention Centre, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

EEAA 2017 AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Pre-drinks: 7:00pm – 7:30pm

Event: 7:30pm – 12:00am

Venue: Touring Hall, Museum Spaces, Melbourne Museum

Dress Code: Black tie or Business

THURSDAY, 30 NOVEMBER 2017

EEAA 2017 CONFERENCE – DAY 2

Breakfast: 8.30am – 9.30am Registration: 8.30am – 9.30am Event: 9.30am – 3:00pm

Venue: Meeting Room 219-220, Convention Centre, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Dress Code: Business

Event Partners: Major Awards Partner: FABframe; Major Awards AV Partner: Harry the Hirer; Registration Partner: Tradevent Solutions; Venue Partners: Metropolis Events, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Museum Spaces; Supporting Partners: The Monkey’s Cobbler.

