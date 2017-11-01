EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence finalists announced

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has today announced the 2017 finalists of its premier annual Awards for Excellence.

Following a competitive assessment process, finalists in 14 categories have been decided by an esteemed panel of 39 international and national judges. Nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award have also been released.

Winners in the show categories will undergo a second round of judging to determine the coveted Best Show winner for 2017. All winners, including the inaugural Unsung Hero, will be announced at a gala dinner in Melbourne on Wednesday, 29 November 2017.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, acknowledged the high calibre of entries and commended the finalists on their achievements.

“This is a distinguished shortlist that has met high standards of excellence as decided by some of the most reputable global and national leaders of our industry,” Ms DiMascio said.

“The judging has been tight and very competitive across a number of categories. The calibre of the entries is testament to the talent of the exhibition and event sector in Australasia.

“I thank the judges for their time and expertise throughout this process and Chair of Judges, John Trevillian, for his expert oversight.

“And, I congratulate all of the finalists and nominees for their achievements so far and wish them all the very best for the final awards presentation in Melbourne on 29 November at Melbourne Museum.”

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the Association will also hear from a range of people who have contributed to the industry and the Association over the past quarter century.

The EEAA Awards for Excellence are a highlight of the business event industry calendar. Each year, they shine a light on the achievements of EEAA members and honour the existing and future leaders of our industry – the shows, venues, suppliers, teams and individuals that have excelled in their field and are beacons of innovation, passion, leadership and commitment.

The EEAA 2017 Award for Excellence gala dinner will be held at the Touring Hall, Melbourne Museum on Wednesday, 29 November 2017.

The EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner is part of the Association’s three-day finale events in Melbourne, 28-30 November 2017. Anyone with an interest in the business event industry is encouraged to join the Association for one or more of the following events.

Registrations are now open. View the Preliminary Conference Program and book your place for any of the events.

EEAA congratulates all the finalists in this year’s Awards for Excellence:

RICHARD GEDDES YOUNG ACHIEVER NOMINEES

Nina Shand from Diversified Communications Australia

Cathy Hammond from Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

Kiarna Harvey from National Media

Craig Mather from Ungerboeck Software International

NEW BEST INNOVATION IN EVENT TECH

Eventbrite for Eventbrite Organiser App

Expo Direct for The Silent Conference System

Info Salons for Konduko NFC Engagement Platform

Teleportivity_Worker Clicks

UNSUNG HERO

To be announced at the awards ceremony

BEST CONSUMER SHOW over 10,000m2

Boating Industry Association – Sydney International Boat Show

Event Management International – 5th Melbourne Dog Lovers Show

Exhibition and Trade Fairs – Motorclassica 2016

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic Con Sydney 2017

Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2016

Talk2 Media & Events – Fitness Show

Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2017

BEST TRADE SHOW under 10,000m2

Diversified Communications Australia – Security Exhibition & Conference 2017

IQPC Australia – Australian Healthcare Week 2017

National Media – Fantastic Food+Drink

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Beauty Expo Australia 2017

Specialised Events – Foodservice Australia

XPO Exhibitions – buildnz | designex & The National Safety Show

XPO Exhibitions – SouthMACH

BEST TRADE SHOW over 10,000m2

Diversified Communications Australia – DesignBUILD 2017

Diversified Communications Australia – Fine Food Australia

Diversified Communications Australia – foodpro 2017

Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate 2017

Exhibition and Trade Fairs – AUSPACK 2017

Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2016

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Sydney 2017

BEST NEW SHOW

Diversified Communications Australia – Commercial Drinks Show

National Media – Accounting Business Expo

National Media – Fantastic Food+Drink

Vim Media & Events / ESL Australia – Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2017

BEST ASSOCIATION EVENT

Gaming Technologies Association – Australian Gaming Expo

Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2016 for IGEA

Visual Connections Australia – PacPrint2017/Visual Impact

BEST CUSTOM STAND

Designteam – Hitachi at Integrate 2017

Exhibit Systems – Cisco at Cisco Live! 2017

Harry the hirer – Sealy of Australia at Harvey Norman Show

MOST OUTSTANDING MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate 2017

Event Management International – 4th Sydney Dog Lovers Show

Exhibition and Trade Fairs – AUSPACK 2017

International Convention Centre Sydney – It’s Showtime

Talk2Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2017

BEST NEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE

Expo Direct – The Silent Conference System

Info Salons – Konduko NFC Engagement Platform

International Convention Centre Sydney – Feeding Your Performance

Ungerboeck Software International – Exhibitor Service Centre

BEST SHOW TEAM

Boating Industry Association – Sydney International Boat Show

Exhibition and Trade Fairs – National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo

Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Sydney 2017

The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria – Royal Melbourne Show

Vim Media & Events / ESL Australia – Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2017

BEST VENUE TEAM

Luna Park Venues

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

BEST SUPPLIER TEAM – EVENT

Exhibit Systems – Gartner Symposium ITxpo 2016

Expo Direct – OZTek 2017

ExpoNet – 23rd World Congress of Intelligent Transport Systems

BEST SUPPLIER – SERVICES OR PRODUCTS

Expo Direct

Expo Direct for The Silent Conference System

Harry the Hirer