EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence finalists announced

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has today announced the 2017 finalists of its premier annual Awards for Excellence.
Following a competitive assessment process, finalists in 14 categories have been decided by an esteemed panel of 39 international and national judges. Nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award have also been released.
Winners in the show categories will undergo a second round of judging to determine the coveted Best Show winner for 2017. All winners, including the inaugural Unsung Hero, will be announced at a gala dinner in Melbourne on Wednesday, 29 November 2017.
EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, acknowledged the high calibre of entries and commended the finalists on their achievements.
“This is a distinguished shortlist that has met high standards of excellence as decided by some of the most reputable global and national leaders of our industry,” Ms DiMascio said.
“The judging has been tight and very competitive across a number of categories. The calibre of the entries is testament to the talent of the exhibition and event sector in Australasia.
“I thank the judges for their time and expertise throughout this process and Chair of Judges, John Trevillian, for his expert oversight.
“And, I congratulate all of the finalists and nominees for their achievements so far and wish them all the very best for the final awards presentation in Melbourne on 29 November at Melbourne Museum.”
As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the Association will also hear from a range of people who have contributed to the industry and the Association over the past quarter century.
The EEAA Awards for Excellence are a highlight of the business event industry calendar. Each year, they shine a light on the achievements of EEAA members and honour the existing and future leaders of our industry – the shows, venues, suppliers, teams and individuals that have excelled in their field and are beacons of innovation, passion, leadership and commitment.
The EEAA 2017 Award for Excellence gala dinner will be held at the Touring Hall, Melbourne Museum on Wednesday, 29 November 2017.
The EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner is part of the Association’s three-day finale events in Melbourne, 28-30 November 2017. Anyone with an interest in the business event industry is encouraged to join the Association for one or more of the following events.
Registrations are now open. View the Preliminary Conference Program and book your place for any of the events.
EEAA congratulates all the finalists in this year’s Awards for Excellence:
RICHARD GEDDES YOUNG ACHIEVER NOMINEES
Nina Shand from Diversified Communications Australia
Cathy Hammond from Exhibitions and Trade Fairs
Kiarna Harvey from National Media
Craig Mather from Ungerboeck Software International
NEW BEST INNOVATION IN EVENT TECH
Eventbrite for Eventbrite Organiser App
Expo Direct for The Silent Conference System
Info Salons for Konduko NFC Engagement Platform
Teleportivity_Worker Clicks
UNSUNG HERO
To be announced at the awards ceremony
BEST CONSUMER SHOW over 10,000m2
Boating Industry Association – Sydney International Boat Show
Event Management International – 5th Melbourne Dog Lovers Show
Exhibition and Trade Fairs – Motorclassica 2016
Reed Exhibitions Australia – Oz Comic Con Sydney 2017
Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2016
Talk2 Media & Events – Fitness Show
Talk2 Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2017
BEST TRADE SHOW under 10,000m2
Diversified Communications Australia – Security Exhibition & Conference 2017
IQPC Australia – Australian Healthcare Week 2017
National Media – Fantastic Food+Drink
Reed Exhibitions Australia – Beauty Expo Australia 2017
Specialised Events – Foodservice Australia
XPO Exhibitions – buildnz | designex & The National Safety Show
XPO Exhibitions – SouthMACH
BEST TRADE SHOW over 10,000m2
Diversified Communications Australia – DesignBUILD 2017
Diversified Communications Australia – Fine Food Australia
Diversified Communications Australia – foodpro 2017
Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate 2017
Exhibition and Trade Fairs – AUSPACK 2017
Reed Exhibitions Australia – All-Energy Australia 2016
Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Sydney 2017
BEST NEW SHOW
Diversified Communications Australia – Commercial Drinks Show
National Media – Accounting Business Expo
National Media – Fantastic Food+Drink
Vim Media & Events / ESL Australia – Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2017
BEST ASSOCIATION EVENT
Gaming Technologies Association – Australian Gaming Expo
Reed Exhibitions Australia – PAX Australia 2016 for IGEA
Visual Connections Australia – PacPrint2017/Visual Impact
BEST CUSTOM STAND
Designteam – Hitachi at Integrate 2017
Exhibit Systems – Cisco at Cisco Live! 2017
Harry the hirer – Sealy of Australia at Harvey Norman Show
MOST OUTSTANDING MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Diversified Communications Australia – Integrate 2017
Event Management International – 4th Sydney Dog Lovers Show
Exhibition and Trade Fairs – AUSPACK 2017
International Convention Centre Sydney – It’s Showtime
Talk2Media & Events – Good Food & Wine Show Sydney 2017
BEST NEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE
Expo Direct – The Silent Conference System
Info Salons – Konduko NFC Engagement Platform
International Convention Centre Sydney – Feeding Your Performance
Ungerboeck Software International – Exhibitor Service Centre
BEST SHOW TEAM
Boating Industry Association – Sydney International Boat Show
Exhibition and Trade Fairs – National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo
Reed Exhibitions Australia – Reed Gift Fairs Sydney 2017
The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria – Royal Melbourne Show
Vim Media & Events / ESL Australia – Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2017
BEST VENUE TEAM
Luna Park Venues
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
BEST SUPPLIER TEAM – EVENT
Exhibit Systems – Gartner Symposium ITxpo 2016
Expo Direct – OZTek 2017
ExpoNet – 23rd World Congress of Intelligent Transport Systems
BEST SUPPLIER – SERVICES OR PRODUCTS
Expo Direct
Expo Direct for The Silent Conference System
Harry the Hirer