EEAA 2017 Young Achievers honoured

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce Colin Lane as MC for its 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner, as well as the nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award.

Best known as ‘Lano’, one half of popular Australian comedy duo Lano & Woodley, Colin Lane has engaged and entertained audiences around the world for decades and is a fitting choice to lead the Association through its special 25th anniversary event in Melbourne on 29 November.

To help celebrate this milestone achievement, the Association will also honour the rising stars of the EEAA community – the young people who are shining in their work, attitude, leadership and commitment, and who represent the future of the industry.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award is an important platform for recognising and rewarding talent in our sector.

“These young leaders are our future, the people who will shape our industry tomorrow.

“I am encouraged by the vibrant, enthusiastic, and passionate young people who have found a home in our industry and are showing the dedication and drive that will lead our industry to a very bright future.

“I congratulate all of this year’s nominees and wish them every success on the night.” she said.

The nominees for the Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award are:

Nina Shand , Diversified Communications Australia

, Diversified Communications Australia Cathy Hammond , Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

, Exhibitions and Trade Fairs Kiarna Harvey , National Media

, National Media Craig Mather , Ungerboeck Software International

, Ungerboeck Software International

New this year, the EEAA will also award its first Unsung Hero – an individual identified by their peers as an integral contributor to the industry.

“The Unsung Hero Award is designed to recognise the devoted individuals who are contributing to the success of our industry. Many of these people ‘fly under the radar’ in achieving outstanding outcomes and the award is an opportunity to acknowledge their impact on those around them and the wider industry.” Ms DiMascio said.

“Whatever the outcome, these heroes, past and present, all deserve special recognition for their roles in helping to shape our industry today and tomorrow.”

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the Association will also hear from a range of people who have contributed to the industry and the Association over the past quarter century.

The EEAA Awards for Excellence are a highlight of the business event industry calendar. Each year, they shine a light on the achievements of EEAA Members and honour the existing and future leaders of our industry – the shows, venues, suppliers, teams and individuals that have excelled in their field and are beacons of innovation, passion, leadership and commitment.

The EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence gala dinner will be held at the Touring Hall, Melbourne Museum on Wednesday, 29 November 2017. They are part of the Association’s three-day finale events in Melbourne on 28-30 November 2017.

Anyone with an interest in the business event industry is encouraged to join the Association for one or more of the following events. Registrations close next week. View the Conference Program and book your place for any of the below events. Click here for a list of all Award finalists and nominees.