EEAA and Mumbrella partnership continues in 2018

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is proud to announce that it has renewed its partnership with Mumbrella in 2018 and is calling on the exhibition and event industry to leverage the opportunity to be recognised on the Mumbrella stage.

Now in its second year, the EEAA-Mumbrella partnership is a key part of the Association’s strategic priority to advocate the strengths of live events and to encourage those who influence marketing spend to invest more in events.

The partnership includes the Association’s continued sponsorship of The Best Use of Face-to-Face/Interaction Marketing Through Events award category in the Mumbrella Awards – first introduced as part of the partnership last year.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the award category proved to be ‘one of the most popular’ for the 2017 Awards and she expected it would again reinforce exhibitions and events as powerful channels for driving marketing results.

“Last year, the new category attracted 21 entries, highlighting the importance of live events within the marketing industry,” Ms DiMascio said.

“Our sector continues to be successful because of the power of face-to-face. We know it. This initiative gives us the chance to showcase this power to a wider, and influential, audience.

“I encourage our industry to get behind this award and have their achievements recognised on the prestigious media and marketing stage, alongside the highest achievers from across the marketing industry.”

Mumbrella founder and CEO, Martin Lane, said he was delighted to partner with the Association for the second year running.

“Live events are a key part of any marketer’s toolkit and deserve to be acknowledged for their ability to deliver results,” Mr Lane said.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the EEAA to help bring more attention to events and celebrate their success as an effective marketing channel.

“I encourage EEAA members to get their entries in and celebrate their achievements with us – Australia’s largest media and marketing community.”

The Best Use of Face-to-Face/Interaction Marketing Through Events award seeks to recognise the best use of face-to-face marketing tactics by a sponsor or exhibitor at a trade or consumer exhibition, an event or show, or standalone experiential marketing execution. The scope of the awards covers teams based in, and activity conceived in, Australia and New Zealand.

Entries close on Friday 23 March 2018. Details on entry criteria and submission guidelines can be found on the 2018 Mumbrella Awards website.

This year marks the eighth year of the Mumbrella Awards – Australia’s biggest and most respected media and marketing awards that celebrate the best, bravest and brightest work across the marketing industry.