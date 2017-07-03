EEAA partners with Mumbrella to put events on Australia’s biggest media and marketing stage

The power of face-to-face marketing has been recognised in its own category for the first time by Australia’s largest media and marketing community at the Mumbrella Awards 2017 overnight (29 June).

The ‘Best Use of Face to Face/Interaction Marketing’ was added to this year’s award program as part of the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia’s (EEAA) recent partnership with Mumbrella.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, congratulated the award winner “HCF Hands On”: WE Buchan, Match Media; Momentum; AnalogFolk; One Green Bean; Holiday for HCF and EEAA member Designteam, whose Hitachi at Integrate entry was ‘Highly Commended’ by the judges.

“EEAA’s sponsorship of the award is part of our partnership with Mumbrella and designed to get exhibitions and events on the radar of those who influence marketing spend,” Ms DiMascio said.

“It was a great honour to be part of these prestigious marketing awards and to position EEAA and our industry on stage with the highest achievers from across the marketing industry.”

Publisher – Live and Bespoke, Mumbrella, Alex Hayes, said the new award category was one of the most popular for this year.

“We were delighted to work with the EEAA to showcase the importance of live events within our industry and celebrate the brands which are doing impressive things with this channel,” Mr Hayes said.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the new category, with 21 entries. It’s proven to be a popular category, providing another opportunity for Australia’s talented marketers to showcase their work.

“The winner was a true example of the power of face-to-face marketing and how it can be used to drive results.”

Earlier this month, the EEAA delivered its first Mumbrella360 Conference masterclass, speaking to a full room of marketing practitioners about the power of the live event channel. The EEAA’s partnership with Mumbrella is a key part of the Association’s strategic priority to advocate the strengths of live events and to encourage those who influence marketing spend to invest more in events.

