EEAA positions business and consumer events as careers of choice in new campaign

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is promoting the ‘infinite’ opportunities for lifelong careers in the sector in a new campaign to be launched on Global Exhibitions Day on 6 June.

A career for life tells the stories of 10 industry professionals who have found a home in business and consumer events – by design or by chance. Together, they paint an inspiring picture of opportunity, creativity, satisfaction and achievement, highlighting the diverse range of job roles, industries and pathways to fulfilling careers in the sector.

The 10 individuals profiled in this campaign are:

Libbie Ray , General Manager/Co-owner, AV 24/7

Stewart Buchanan, Managing Director, Clever Event Technology

, Managing Director, Clever Event Technology Nick Vanzetti , Managing Director, ESL Australia

Stephanie Bleakley, Marketing Manager, Diversified Communications

, Marketing Manager, Diversified Communications Guy Blomberg , Global Gaming Content Director, ReedPOP

Christine Kotsis, Business Development Manager, ExpoNet

, Business Development Manager, ExpoNet Craig Mather , Onboarding Specialists, Ungerboeck International

Dean Forrester, Head of Technology and Innovation, Asia Pacific, Informa Australia

Head of Technology and Innovation, Asia Pacific, Informa Australia Millie Heslop , Operations Manager, Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

Brittany Monaghan, Event Planner, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the campaign, targeted career advisors, teachers, parents and students and was the next step in the Association’s active agenda to feed the employment pipeline and ensure the sustainability of the sector over the long-term.

“The Association has been proactive in both advocating for better skills and training policies and developing initiatives to attract and retain talent to the sector. This includes working with partners to develop programs that help to attract entry-level employees, skill-up staff already working in the sector, exhibiting at careers expos, and recognising and rewarding talent with our own Young Stars Program and Richard Geddes Young Achiever Award,” Ms DiMascio said.

“With UFI’s focus on skills development and careers in the sector for this year’s Global Exhibitions Day (#GED18), it is a fitting time to deliver the next phase of our campaign targeting school leavers.

“We wanted to bring the opportunities for rewarding careers in the sector to life for young people. These stories, told by younger people working in events, demonstrate just how achievable a great career can be, whatever their background, interest, skillset or qualification.

“We hope it will help open their eyes to the diverse, and often unknown, professions and skillsets needed to create an event – everything from logistics and operations, to AV, technology, marketing, and back-office functions – and inspire them to consider pursuing A career for life in business and consumer events.”

A career for life is just part of a comprehensive program of activity the Association has planned for #GED18. The Association calls on the industry to get involved and show its support for the global initiative.

“GED is an important time for the industry to stand united in advocating the diverse and significant Power of Exhibitions,” Ms DiMascio said.

“As the first country to kick off the global campaign, this is a great opportunity for Australia to set the tone for another impactful Global Exhibitions Day.

“Our website features comprehensive information on how you can get involved – either by joining our efforts or by coming up with an idea of your own – as well as promotional assets to help you along the way.”

A career for life campaign materials include a video and booklet, which will be launched to the industry at the Association’s upcoming events aligned to Global Exhibitions Day in Sydney on 6-7 June. Register for our events on our website: EEAA 2018 Leaders Forum, EEAA 2018 Global Exhibitions Day and Leaders Forum Dinner, EEAA 2018 Conference. You can visit website for more information on how you get involved in #GED18.