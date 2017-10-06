EEAA shares video on the state of the global exhibition industry

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has shared a full video recording of the State of the Industry address by Kai Hattendorf, CEO of The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) from its recent EEAA Global Exchange in Sydney, Australia on 18-20 September 2017.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said it was important for the Association to be a channel for reputable and relevant content that helped the industry to grow and prosper.

“As an industry association, we play a critical role in helping to ‘cut through the noise’ and give our Members and stakeholders access to industry relevant news, insights, opinion and intelligence,” said Ms DiMascio.

“We do this regularly via e-newsletters, social media, research, and on-stage at our various events throughout the year. Access to this content is a key benefit of membership with the Association. Given the importance of Kai Hattendorf’s messages to the wider business event community, we are sharing this content with the entire industry.”

In his State of the Industry address, Kai Hattendorf, CEO of The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) highlights the five factors that will have the greatest impact on the global exhibition industry over the coming years.

While he warned that the industry needed to ‘switch gear’, Mr Hattendorf concluded his address with a positive note to industry:

“The exhibition industry has always been very resilient. What makes this industry special is its capacity to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our core customer groups. The state of our industry has never been better.”

The address is followed by a panel discussion of industry leaders that also includes Mark Cochrane, Regional Manager for Asia / Pacific, UFI; Penny Lion, Executive General Manager, Tourism Australia; and Matt Pearce, Director, Talk2Media and Events, which was led by EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio.

Watch the full “State of the Industry” address and panel discussion.

