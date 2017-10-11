EEAA shines a light on Melbourne’s venues for its 2017 conference and awards for excellence

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has announced details of the three locations in Melbourne that will host the 2017 finale events on 28-30 November – the annual Conference and Awards for Excellence.

The EEAA 2017 Welcome Reception will be held in the Panorama Room at Metropolis, the EEAA 2017 Conference will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and the EEAA 2017 Awards for Excellence will be held in Melbourne Museum’s Touring Hall.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said she was delighted to take the Association’s flagship professional development and gala dinner events to Melbourne in 2017.

“Melbourne offers a broad range of venues and the EEAA is pleased to ‘show off’ the outstanding facilities operated by EEAA Members,” Ms DiMascio said.

New in 2017, the Association has broadened the offering of its annual conference, adding a day of specialist clinics to this year’s conference program.

“This year, we are giving the wider business event industry the chance to dive deeper into topics of great importance via a workshop-style experience,” Ms DiMascio said.

“These specialist clinics recognise the convergence of conferences and exhibitions in the event sector and are designed to have applications across the entire business event industry, not just the expo sector. Run as a new second day program, the topics that will be covered by these clinics include marketing, operations, logistics and security.

“Our conference is open to anyone with an interest in the business event industry. We encourage participation by a broad cross-section of industry professionals, stakeholder and partners to help inspire lively and thought-provoking discussion, learning and networking.

Details about the conference program and how to register will become available over the coming weeks.

