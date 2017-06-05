EEAA tells marketers “Don’t turn your back on the power of live events”

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is taking a strong message to the marketing industry when it leads its inaugural Masterclass at the Mumbrella360 Conference at the Hilton Hotel Sydney on 7 June.

The Mumbrella360 Conference is being held on Global Exhibitions Day and the Association will deliver an important message to the marketing community: Don’t turn your back on the power of live events.

Mumbrella360 attracts 2000 people who influence marketing spend and the EEAA is pitching the Power of Exhibitions and Events to this important group of influencers.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the association-led Masterclass will focus on demonstrating how live events have been strengthened through the integration of event tech platforms.

“Live event experiences are being transformed with the overlay of a range of event tech applications that deliver new levels of experience, engagement and impact measurement,” Ms DiMascio said.

“This is an important message to marketers who are looking for ways to validate their decisions on marketing investment.”

“Events are now more compelling and measurable as a marketing channel thanks to increasingly robust engagement and analytics tools. Event technology has enabled us to demonstrate more effectively the merits of our industry as a powerful marketing channel and this is a message we are taking to the Mumbrella community.” Ms DiMascio said.

Led by EEAA and experts from the EEAA Member community, Reed Exhibitions and Eventbrite, the Masterclass – How to build profitable customer relationships with events will cover the following content:

How technology can help improve registration conversions, including highlighting some key ‘conversion killers’ to avoid on event registration pages.

What technologies can be used at the event to enhance the attendee experience, such as apps, gamification and integrated social media.

The importance of integrated data for more accurate insights to inform event curation and customer engagement and for enhanced reporting and real-time measurement of individual marketing and engagement tactics.

Using demographic and behavioural data to increase sponsorship sales and customer engagement.

How to build a community around your event.

Ms DiMascio stressed that technology should not be a substitute for a well-curated event experience.

“Technology is an essential partner of event planners and organisers. Consumers expect technology integration which also delivers highly “personalised” experiences. We should be careful to ensure that our use of technology enhances the live experience and is curated end-to-end.”

The Power of Exhibitions Masterclass session at the Mumbrella360 Conference is part of a two-day program of activity (7-8 June) that is being delivered by EEAA alongside Global Exhibitions Day. Other activities include the EEAA Annual General Meeting, EEAA Global Exhibitions Day Reception and EEAA Leaders Forum. You can view complete program details and register your attendance for these events on the EEAA website.

Join us on social media and show your support for Global Exhibitions Day

Global Exhibitions Day is an opportunity to reflect on what's great about our industry.

