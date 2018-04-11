EEAA to deliver major study of Australasian exhibition and event industry

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is calling on the industry to contribute to research that will provide new analysis on the Australasian exhibition and event industry’s performance.

The research results will be presented at the EEAA 2018 Leaders Forum being held on Global Exhibition Day (#GED18), 6 June 2018. The Association has aligned its most important annual events to #GED18, including the EEAA 2018 Leaders Forum, EEAA 2018 Global Exhibitions Day and Leaders Forum Dinner and EEAA 2018 Conference, to be held over 6-7 June 2018 in Sydney.

International research partner, Explori, is delivering the new style Market Monitor research in a bid to deliver more in-depth analysis and benchmark the industry globally.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the new study would include feedback sourced from interviews with a cross-section of the industry, as well as the data from online responses.

“This will be a major profile study on the performance of our industry in 2017. It’s the first time we’ll have both a qualitative and quantitative component and the first time our data will be benchmarked with the rest of the world,” Ms DiMascio said.

“The research will include in-depth analysis of the data, including trends and forecasting on a local and global level, as well as expert commentary from industry leaders on the trends, business conditions and opportunities that give context to the data.

“We are pleased to work with Explori on this research. We look forward to contributing to the pool of insights about our industry globally and are pleased to continue to help our members make informed business decisions through access to quality information.”

Based in the UK, Explori is building a reputation within the global exhibition and event industry as an important source of industry intelligence and insights. The company already works with a number of the Association’s Members, as well as with the global peak body for our industry – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

Explori CEO and founder, Mark Brewster, said the new partnership with EEAA would increase the ‘richness of data from the region’, contribute to the quality of their global benchmarks, and help EEAA members to make the most of opportunities for growth.

Last year, the company delivered one of the EEAA 2017 Leaders Forum’s most compelling presentations using insights drawn from its impressive bank of data from exhibitions and exhibitions organisers from around the world.

“Finally, a message to our industry: We need your help. The more input we have, the more robust and effective the results will be for all of us. Apart from delivering direct benefits to you and your businesses, it also helps make our evidence-based advocacy work more effective,” she said.